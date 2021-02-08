Health Happenings

Thanks to a CARES Act grant, Well-Spring Solutions has launched Thrive to help family caregivers of an adult loved one with chronic illness.
The free program features a multi-pronged approach to supporting and rejuvenating family caregivers in the practical skills of caring for a loved one, as well as providing opportunities for caring for themselves. Brain-healthy groceries, 4G-enabled tablets, yoga equipment, books and painting supplies will be made available through the program to family caregivers in Guilford and Rockingham counties.
For information, call 336-396-8916 or visit www.Well-SpringSolutions.org/thrive.
* * * *
As a continuation of YWCA High Point's "Where Do We Go From Here?" series and its focus on racial inequity, local leaders will discuss an in-depth view of health concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccines and health disparities at noon Tuesday, Feb. 9, pn Zoom.
Speakers include: Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County health director; Richard Watkins, researcher and CEO of The Science Policy Action Network; and the Rev. Odell Cleveland of Mount Zion Church. To register, visit tinyurl.com/1flu2pzr.
For information, call 336-882-4126 or email hmajors@ywcahp.com.
* * * *
The Greensboro Blood Donation Center at 1501 Yanceyville St. is open from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, 11:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Local blood drives are at:
- Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville: Noon-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, and Feb. 22, and 2:30-7 p.m. March 1.
- First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St., High Point: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
- Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3929 Johnson St., High Point: 2:30-7 p.m. Feb. 15.
- Open Door Baptist Church, 135 W. White Drive, Archdale: 2:30-7 p.m. Feb. 15.
- High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
* * * *
February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association has planned these events:
- 10 Days of Zumba: 7 p.m. Feb. 15-20 and Feb. 22-26. Virtual, free, donations accepted. www.HispanicLeague.org.
- Red Dress Tea: 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 21 (program begins at 3 p.m.). Virtual. Contact Sarah.Fedele@heart.org to invite your church.
- Guilford Go Red for Women Mavens of Music: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Email Hollan.Anderson@heart.org for the direct Zoom link.
Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. It claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.
The AHA’s Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and Encompass Health serves as the national Together to End Stroke Sponsor. Go Red for Women is locally sponsored by Novant Health in Forsyth County and by Go-Forth Pest Control in Guilford County.
* * * *
The Greensboro Police Department is participating in Take Me Home, a free program that allows family members and legal guardians to provide critical information for individuals with a cognitive impairment or developmental disability.
In the event someone registered in the program encounters law enforcement or is reported missing, law enforcement and emergency services personnel can search for emergency contact information, detailed physical description and a photo of the individual, saving valuable time in returning the person home.
The Take Me Home program is helpful for people who are nonverbal or easily disoriented. This includes those who suffer from autism, dementia, deafness, Alzheimer's and other developmental disabilities. The program is strictly voluntary and not limited by age or disability. All data is confidential and only accessible by city of Greensboro public safety personnel.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/TakeMeHome.
