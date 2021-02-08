Health Happenings

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. It claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.

The AHA’s Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and Encompass Health serves as the national Together to End Stroke Sponsor. Go Red for Women is locally sponsored by Novant Health in Forsyth County and by Go-Forth Pest Control in Guilford County.

* * * *

The Greensboro Police Department is participating in Take Me Home, a free program that allows family members and legal guardians to provide critical information for individuals with a cognitive impairment or developmental disability.

In the event someone registered in the program encounters law enforcement or is reported missing, law enforcement and emergency services personnel can search for emergency contact information, detailed physical description and a photo of the individual, saving valuable time in returning the person home.