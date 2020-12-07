Health Happenings

Mental Health Greensboro is offering in-person, wellness tools classes at 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 7-21.
The planned crafts include: beaded pin ornament on Dec. 7; woven Swedish window star on Dec. 14; and quilled snowflake on Dec. 21.
The nonprofit is offering a creative writing class at 11 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month. The next class is Dec. 18.
Also, the nonprofit is accepting unwrapped gifts for children and adults who will be hospitalized during this holiday season. Monetary donations are welcome, too.
For information or to register for an event, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3 will hold the 2020 Mayor's Fitness Challenge Awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom.
Teams and individuals who walked the most steps will be recognized.
To join the ceremony, visit tinyurl.com/y4wfmyxe; the meeting ID is 843 5700 2631.
For information, call 336-963-2715.
* * * *
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's 2020 Wish Ball raised more than $715,000.
The 2021 Wish Ball gala is set for Feb. 26.
The evening will include silent and live auctions, raffles and wine pull (a drawing for wine) opportunities. In-person attendance will be limited, and online participation will be available.
Almost 500 local children are waiting to receive their wishes.
For information, visit one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
* * * *
Macy’s is accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 24. For every letter dropped in a store’s big red letterbox or sent online, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.
For information, visit macys.com/believe.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation is accepting applications for spring interns.
Internships are available in: Mental health and substance use therapeutic services, advocacy and patient navigation, case management, development and fundraising, digital outreach and engagement, web and graphics, sales and marketing, and prevention and community-based programming.
Internship inquiries should be emailed to intern@kellinfoundation.org.
* * * *
North Carolina's only statewide nonprofit pharmacy program for the low-income and uninsured, NC MedAssist, is actively seeking new patients, thanks to funding from the North Carolina CARES Act, which provides assistance to state, local and tribal governments to help with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money can help up to 7,500 new patients in N.C. receive their prescription medication for an entire year, at no cost to the patient.
Cost is the primary barrier to maintaining medication compliance. NC MedAssist's goal is to remove this barrier by enrolling eligible patients in the Free Pharmacy Program and mailing their prescriptions to their homes or one of their clinical partners across the state. NC MedAssist's Free Pharmacy Program works with pharmaceutical companies to make it easier for patients to get their medications.
For information, call 866-331-1348 or visit https://medassist.org.
* * * *
The Love and Faith Christian Fellowship Health and Wellness Ministry will hold a Health and Wellness Town Hall from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 via Zoom.
Local medical professionals will answer questions.
Featured panelists include: Dr. Kristin Hicks and Dr. Jerry Powell, internal medicine; Dr. Celeste Wallace and Dr. Pamela Warner, pediatrics; and Dr. Niah White, mental health.
For information, call 336-632-0205 or visit www.eventbrite.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!