Health Happenings

Internship inquiries should be emailed to intern@kellinfoundation.org.

North Carolina's only statewide nonprofit pharmacy program for the low-income and uninsured, NC MedAssist, is actively seeking new patients, thanks to funding from the North Carolina CARES Act, which provides assistance to state, local and tribal governments to help with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money can help up to 7,500 new patients in N.C. receive their prescription medication for an entire year, at no cost to the patient.

Cost is the primary barrier to maintaining medication compliance. NC MedAssist's goal is to remove this barrier by enrolling eligible patients in the Free Pharmacy Program and mailing their prescriptions to their homes or one of their clinical partners across the state. NC MedAssist's Free Pharmacy Program works with pharmaceutical companies to make it easier for patients to get their medications.

For information, call 866-331-1348 or visit https://medassist.org.

