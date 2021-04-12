Health Happenings

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
People who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.
FEMA will begin accepting applications for funeral assistance today, April 12, through its dedicated call center.
These are the conditions to be eligible for funeral assistance:
The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
For information, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance. To apply, call 844-684-6333.
* * * *
Creative Aging Network-NC and the UNCG Gerontology Club are seeking artists to participate in their online art competition. They are looking for designs to put on T-shirts as a fundraiser to promote access to arts for the aging. They will also incorporate the designs into a future mural on CAN-NC’s campus. The art should be rectangular or square dimension so it can be printed on a standard cotton shirt.
Art submissions will be accepted April 15-30. A community vote follows from May 1-10. Six designs will be selected. The contest is open to those 50 and older.
Visit https://bit.ly/31GusWd to fill out an art contest entry form. Applicants will then be sent information to submit their art after they complete the form.
For information, call 336-253-0856 or email lia@can-nc.org.
* * * *
The JDRF North Carolina Chapter’s N.C. Spirit Week is set for April 19-24. The week will feature Tech Lunch and Learns, daily creative challenges, and Zoom meet ups for all ages and stages of Type 1 diabetes.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/32nsefyk.
The week ends with the JDRF TypeOne Nation Virtual Summit, Living Without Limits, at 9 a.m. April 24. The free event features a day of virtual exhibits and diabetes education. To register, visit tinyurl.com/pymeb3jp.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro will offer a Provider Academy workshop focused on mental health in the Black community at 3 p.m. April 19 on Zoom.
Nicole Osborne of Milk & Honey Therapy will lead the discussion.
Provider Academy is an opportunity for behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to gain current information about mental health trends.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/yn52kb5a.
* * * *
N.C. Child’s county data cards and interactive data dashboard provide local snapshots of child well-being by county. For 2021, the county data indicate how North Carolina’s children were faring before the pandemic, and give key indicators of child well-being to track as recovery unfolds.
For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yvx98trv.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network is offering healing arts programs in May at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
In addition to regular monthly classes, Hirsch is offering an embroidered botanicals workshop, a herb gardening workshop, paper quilling, mindful meditating and Bev Vaughn will conduct a Reiki and meditation session.
The network also offers regular weekly Taiji-Qigong classes on Monday evenings and a yoga class every Tuesday afternoon.
For a schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
In recognition of the trauma caused by homicide, the Kellin Foundation is offering a free support group for adults who have lost a family member to violence.
This support group meets bi-weekly from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
To learn more or to join the group, call 336-429-5600 or email referral@kellinfoundation.com.
