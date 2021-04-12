Health Happenings

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

People who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.

FEMA will begin accepting applications for funeral assistance today, April 12, through its dedicated call center.

These are the conditions to be eligible for funeral assistance:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.

For information, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance. To apply, call 844-684-6333.

* * * *