Health Happenings

Macy’s is accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 24. For every letter dropped in a store’s big red letterbox or sent online, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.

In August, the Hirsch Wellness Network launched The Home Project, a creative mail art program where staff members package and mail a postage-paid box and a paper house template for individuals to cut, fold and decorate with their own art supplies or embellishments. These small houses are an expression of the thoughts and feelings people have about being home. More than 30 finished works of art have been delivered to the Hirsch Center, along with words responding to what home means.