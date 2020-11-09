Health Happenings

Dr. Lisa Jo Adornetto will offer a free dental clinic to honor veterans from 8:20 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3861 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Veterans should make appointments by calling 336-288-9878.
* * * *
N.C. MedAssist will hold a Mobile Pharmacy event to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Windsor Community Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The event had bene planned for Oct. 29.
N.C. MedAssist is partnering with five local agencies — Equation Church, Humana, Cone Health, Cone Health Congregational Nurse Program and Triad HealthCare Network — to host this event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication as well as COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines for those who qualify. OTC items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies and others.
For information, visit www.medassist.org.
* * * *
Well-Spring Solutions and Senior Resources of Guilford are working in partnership to offer a Virtual Caregiver Connections Conference in celebration of National Family Caregivers Month. This Zoom event, which will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18-19, is designed to provide family caregivers of frail and impaired adults an opportunity to laugh, relax and get connected.
This conference includes information from the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Agency; Dementia Alliance NC as well as the Family Justice Center and its elder justice committee.
Giveaways and activities will be part of the event. Registered caregivers will also be able to pick up a "welcome bag" of materials from community resources at designated times to be announced.
To register, call 336-545-4245, email jkolada@well-spring.org or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host blood drives from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 17 and Dec. 30.
To schedule an appointment online, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.
* * * *
The Greensboro Family History Center will offer, "It's a Smörgåsbord! Sandborn Fire Insurance Maps, Reclaim the Records and Other Genealogy Gems to Know About," from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
The center is a full-function branch of the Family History Library in Salt Lake City.
For information, email info@greensborofhc.com or visit greensborofhc.com.
* * * *
Macy’s is accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 24. For every letter dropped in a store’s big red letterbox or sent online, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.
For information, visit macys.com/believe.
* * * *
In August, the Hirsch Wellness Network launched The Home Project, a creative mail art program where staff members package and mail a postage-paid box and a paper house template for individuals to cut, fold and decorate with their own art supplies or embellishments. These small houses are an expression of the thoughts and feelings people have about being home. More than 30 finished works of art have been delivered to the Hirsch Center, along with words responding to what home means.
The network offers wellness programs at no cost to cancer patients in treatment, survivors and caregivers.
To participate in The Home Project, call 336-209-0259.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!