Cardinal Innovations is offering a variety of online wellness programs at various times on weekdays.
Programming includes chair yoga, line dancing, breathing and relaxation, nutrition, suicide prevention, arts and crafts, and more.
For information, call 336-714-9100 or visit www.cardinalinnovations.org.
***
Get a head start on Christmas decorating by enjoying 50% off all Christmas items through Aug. 29 at the Hospice Thrift Store, 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington. The store generates funds that help support AuthoraCare Collective’s hospice programs and services.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Donations will be accepted at the thrift store between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays only. Pick-ups for larger items are on Tuesdays only. To schedule a pick-up, call 336-532-0164.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required for all visitors and staff. Shoppers are asked to practice social distancing (staying six feet apart from others while inside the store). Donations are being quarantined for 72 hours before being put out on the sales floor. Carts and other high-touch surfaces are frequently sanitized.
Dressing rooms and restrooms are closed to the public.
***
The Hirsch Wellness Network is offering more than 20 virtual healing arts programs this month at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
To see what programs are available, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
***
Carolina Adoption Services is offering group meetings from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays for adopted teens who are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, adoption and other issues. The group meets via Zoom and two adoption workers facilitate.
To register, email dcox@carolinaadoption.org. For information, call 336-275-9660.
***
Joe and Josie Trippodo will host a fundraiser Oct. 11 at Double Oaks Bed & Breakfast, 204 N. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro, for their 4-year-old daughter Charleston who has Rett syndrome. The fundraiser is a silent auction; the parents are asking for gift certificates or gift baskets.
Local donations can be picked up or mailed to: Charleston Trippodo, 508 N. Mendenhall St., Greensboro NC, 27401.
Rett syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by a random mutation of the X chromosome — MECP2 gene.
The proceeds will be used to pay for Charleston’s medical care and donated to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust.
For information, call 336-587-1410 or visit www.facebook.com/charleston.trippodo. Also, visit www.directlyto.org/projects/charlies-angels/ and make a donation. Continuous funds are needed for Charleston’s care and therapies.
***
Mental Health Greensboro will hold Stomp The Stigma: A Virtual Concert from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19.
Musicians include Rich Lerner & The Groove, AJ Diggs & Co., Chandler Harris, and David Cray. Concert attendees are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets to win a framed painting from local artist Ashley Vanore (valued at $1,200) or a foosball table, courtesy of Everything Billiards & Spa and valued at $1,400.
The goal is to stomp the stigma associated with mental illness.
For information, visit www.mhag.org/events/stomp-the-stigma-virtual-concert/.
***
How to Deal with Cultural Barriers in Accessing Mental Health Care will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 3.
This free training will be presented by Lisa Taylor of the Kellin Foundation and will be offered in partnership with the Guilford County System of Care Collaborative.
For information, contact LaMonica Mitchell at 877-425-4030 or guilfordfspadvocate@gmail.com.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdequrzotHd14JKvlsbZdRni_ls1ziJIB.
