Health Happenings

High Point Furniture Sales will host a community blood drive with One Blood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 2000 Baker Road in High Point.
To make an appointment to donate, visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use the sponsor code 64039.
All donors will receive a T-shirt, a $10 e-gift card and a wellness checkup, including COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
AuthoraCare Collective will present Making Your Story Known: Advance Directives, which is part of its Power of Knowing webinar series, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, on Zoom. This webinar will focus on the importance of making your story known and completing available planning, including access to the information so loved ones, health care professionals and legal professionals can be guided by your choices.
Moderator is Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective. Panelists include: Angela Lewis-Myers, quality performance evaluation specialist and Vynca project manager for Triad Healthcare Network; Justin R. Ervin III, a partner in the law firm of Johnson, Peddrick and McDonald in Greensboro; and Dr. Donald Wicline, a board-certified emergency physician who has worked with Cone Health System emergency departments since 2009.
Register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/cu9db6xs. The webinar ID is 913 1339 0676. Or join via phone call at 301-715-8592.
AuthoraCare Collective is formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell.
The American Heart Association, with support of Greensboro Parks and Recreation, is encouraging residents to get walking and explore trails in Guilford County. The #WalkingRocksTriad program will be from May 1-15, the date of the Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk Virtual Experience.
Participants are asked to paint a rock and place it on a Greensboro city trail or anywhere they walk.
When participants find painted rocks or place rocks on trails, they are encouraged to post a picture on social media using #WalkingRocksTriad for a chance for prizes. Check out the Piedmont Discovery App to locate trails. Register at www.GuilfordHeartWalk.org for the 2021 Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk Digital Experience.
SHIFT NC (Sexual Health Initiatives For Teens), a statewide nonprofit helping North Carolina improve adolescent and young adult sexual health, will hold a digital conference on adolescent sexual health May 4-7. Connect More: Systems Thinking to Improve Sexual Health is the conference theme. Participants will connect digitally to explore ways to design better systems for young people. Registration opens soon at https://shiftncconference.squarespace.com.
The Hirsch Wellness Network will hold its 12th annual Lunafest Film Festival at 7 p.m. June 17. The event is virtual and features short films by, for and about women.
The virtual showtime is at 7:30 p.m. A post-film panel discussion follows from 9 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $25 at www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
Proceeds provide funds for the network’s healing arts and wellness programs designed for cancer patients in treatment, survivors and caregivers to find emotional strength and renewal while on the journey from illness to wellness.
Also, the network’s 13th annual silent art auction, virtual gala and online bidding will be Sept. 25-Oct. 2. The fundraiser unites art lovers and collectors with local and regional artists to help raise needed funding for the network’s healing arts and cancer support programming.
The Cone Health Mobile Medicine Clinic is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.
The clinic closes for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. The clinic is open to anyone 6 or older, first come, first serve. For information, call 336-890-2165.