Health Happenings

NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event with Humana and Oak Street Health from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Temple Memorial Baptist Church, 1458 Cedrow Drive in High Point. The event is open to any individual or family that needs over-the-counter medications. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.
This is a drive-thru service only. Participants should order their over-the-counter medicine online by visiting https://medassist.org/mobile and selecting the county event.
Also, volunteers are needed; sign up at www.medassist.org/volunteer.
For information, call 704-350-3587.
* * * *
An Operation Medicine Drop is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
This event offers a way for residents to safely dispose of unused medicine.
Residents may also visit safekidsnc.org to find a Take-Back event or drop box near them.
* * * *
The Women’s Resource Center in Greensboro is offering a virtual workshop, COVID Vaccine Education, Get the Facts, from 2 to 3 p.m. March 23.
The workshop is open to everyone.
Jamilla Pinder, assistant director of healthy communities, Cone Health and the Cone Health Pharmacy, will offer presentations.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/s6w4cfmm.
* * * *
The COVID-19 Vaccine: Questions, Answers and Concerns is the latest The Power of Knowing webinar presented by AuthoraCare Collective, in partnership with Cone Health and PACE of the Triad. The event will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 23 on Zoom.
Many have questions, concerns and doubts about their safety, effectiveness and whether or not to even get one. For communities of color, historic events intensify these concerns.
Guest moderator is Kiva Elliott, vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Cone Health. Panelists include: Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith, chief medical officer for Women’s Health at Cone Health; Ursula Robinson, executive director of PACE of Guilford and Rockingham counties; and Kameka Totten, vice president of nursing on AuthoraCare Collective’s Greensboro campus.
Register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/4p3rh8fm; webinar ID is 967 3743 0740. To join via phone call 312-626-6799.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is accepting donations for its St. Patty’s Day Split the Pot fundraiser.
Those who make a $5 donation or more will have the chance to win half of the funds that are raised.
The winner will be announced Wednesday, March 17.
To donate, text “MHG-SPLIT” to 44-321 or visit tinyurl.com/2yaquokp.
* * * *
Local families caring for older adults with memory loss may now benefit from help in paying for the cost of care at Well-Spring Solutions, thanks to grant opportunities that support programming there.
Connections, A Memory Club is a group respite program for older adults with memory issues. The program is offered at two locations in Greensboro — Greensboro Children’s Museum (temporarily during COVID-19) and Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Connections is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on certain days of the week depending on the location.
To learn more about Connections and to inquire about the possibility of financial support toward the cost of care, call 336-545-5377.
* * * *
Sanctuary House, a nonprofit dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults living with mental illness, is planning 2021 Musical Moods, but needs help completing the final design of this year’s hybrid event.
The nonprofit is asking residents to help them with final decisions by taking a one-minute survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D3SZZ5M.
