Health Happenings

Register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/4p3rh8fm; webinar ID is 967 3743 0740. To join via phone call 312-626-6799.

* * * *

Mental Health Greensboro is accepting donations for its St. Patty’s Day Split the Pot fundraiser.

Those who make a $5 donation or more will have the chance to win half of the funds that are raised.

The winner will be announced Wednesday, March 17.

To donate, text “MHG-SPLIT” to 44-321 or visit tinyurl.com/2yaquokp.

* * * *

Local families caring for older adults with memory loss may now benefit from help in paying for the cost of care at Well-Spring Solutions, thanks to grant opportunities that support programming there.