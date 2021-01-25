Health Happenings

UNCG's Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce Development and Teaching Hub will hold a Brown Bag Zoom Lunch ‘N’ Learn with Brittany Cassidy, an assistant professor in psychology, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Characterizing Older Adults' Positivity During Person Perception is the meeting topic. Cassidy will focus on how a positivity bias "consistently emerges when older adults perceive and interact with others."
To attend, email Charletha Jordan at cljordan@uncg.edu or join the day of via the Zoom meeting link: https://tinyurl.com/y3bmz383.
The UNCG Gerontology Program and the Office of Research and Engagement is the meeting sponsor. It will be recorded for future access.
* * * *
Hospice of Davidson County is asking the community to help support its annual Hearts for Hospice community project by donating Valentine’s Day-themed items to the nonprofit.
The agency is looking for donations of handmade or store-bought cards, new stuffed animals, new handheld games, candy, gift bags, small hygiene items and small valentine-themed gifts. Volunteers and staff will safely deliver the items before Valentine’s Day to patients and their families at their homes, at skilled nursing facilities or at the Hinkle Hospice House.
All donations can be dropped off in a designated area outside the Hospice of Davidson County administration building during business hours by Feb. 2.
For information, email Hillary Bennett at hbennett@hospiceofdavidson.org or call 336-474-2087.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro has partnered with the Shield Mentor Program to host a Teens Gotta Talk program — a program designed to address mental health issues that are specific to teenagers. It is suitable for students in fourth through 12th grades.
The 12-week virtual program takes place on Saturdays, Feb. 6-April 24, and will be structured around talks, panel discussions, live events and group discussions around a variety of predetermined topics.
For information, email Erin Hanes at erin@mhag.org.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering a Life After COVID support group at 2:30 p.m. Fridays via Zoom.
Participants will listen and lift each other up as they discuss the ramifications and impacts COVID has had on their lives and how they can live their best lives while the threat and effects of the virus remain a concern.
Also, the nonprofit is operating a Split the Pot fundraiser through March 16. Anyone who donates to the "big pot of gold" will be eligible to win half the funds that are raised. They will be distributed March 17.
For information, call 336-373-1402, email info@mhag.org or visit www.mhag.org.
* * * *
N.C. Cooperative Extension offices in the Piedmont will offer the virtual course, Med Instead of Meds, from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 1-March 8.
There is no cost for the program and participants will receive weekly follow-up emails including handouts, lesson materials and videos of demonstrations of Mediterranean recipes.
The seven steps to eating the Med Way are: Change your protein, swap your fats, eat more vegetables, eat more fruit, snack on nuts, make your grains whole and rethink your sweets.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yy75rlcr.
* * * *
The Greensboro Science Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the center’s Sail Center.
To make an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.
The center is at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-288-3769, Ext. 1417.
* * * *
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's 2020 Wish Ball raised more than $715,000.
The 2021 Wish Ball gala is set for Feb. 26. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m.; the program begins at 7 p.m. It will be completely virtual.
Almost 500 local children are waiting to receive their wishes.
For information, visit one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
