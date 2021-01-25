Health Happenings

All donations can be dropped off in a designated area outside the Hospice of Davidson County administration building during business hours by Feb. 2.

For information, email Hillary Bennett at hbennett@hospiceofdavidson.org or call 336-474-2087.

* * * *

Mental Health Greensboro has partnered with the Shield Mentor Program to host a Teens Gotta Talk program — a program designed to address mental health issues that are specific to teenagers. It is suitable for students in fourth through 12th grades.

The 12-week virtual program takes place on Saturdays, Feb. 6-April 24, and will be structured around talks, panel discussions, live events and group discussions around a variety of predetermined topics.

For information, email Erin Hanes at erin@mhag.org.

* * * *

Mental Health Greensboro is offering a Life After COVID support group at 2:30 p.m. Fridays via Zoom.

Participants will listen and lift each other up as they discuss the ramifications and impacts COVID has had on their lives and how they can live their best lives while the threat and effects of the virus remain a concern.