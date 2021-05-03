Health Happenings

The Carolina Nurses League will hold its inaugural Nurses Ball from 5 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the George K’s Event and Conference Center in Greensboro.

The World Health Organization and the American Nurses Association deemed 2020 The Year of the Nurse and Midwife but extended it to 2021 because of the pandemic.

The Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will give the welcome. The North Carolina Nurses Association president Dennis Taylor will deliver the keynote address.

The league will celebrate its profession and honor those lost during the pandemic. The league will also pay tribute to those who worked the COVID-19 units in nursing homes and hospitals and those nurses who are COVID-19 survivors.

Tickets are free. To reserve a ticket, email carolinanursesleague@gmail.com.

* * * *

Kyle McRee has opened Wellness Your Way, a resource for corporate and individual exercise and health coaching, in part to inspire others with his victory over cystic fibrosis.