Health Happenings

The Downtown Greenway will offer free fitness classes from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 4-Sept. 28, at Morehead Park, 475 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
This is the ninth year the Downtown Greenway has partnered with the Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA to offer free fitness classes to the public.
Classes vary each week and include cardio plus, yogalates, circuit training, HIIT, old-school aerobics and other classes that are designed for outdoors and getting active.
The last class of each month is geared toward various groups, though the classes are open to anyone: May 25, synerG Young Professionals Night; June 29, Cone Health Employee Night; July 27, Chamber of Commerce Member Night; Aug. 31, City of Greensboro Employee Night; and Sept. 28, Guilford County Schools Night.
The Downtown Greenway is a planned 4-mile, urban, paved trail that will encircle downtown Greensboro. Upon completion, features will include landscaping and lighting, benches, bicycle racks, drinking fountains, trash and recycling receptacles, and public art commissions.
For information, visit downtowngreenway.org/events.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation, Resilience High Point and Guilford County System of Care Collaborative for Children’s Mental Health will host a panel discussion on children’s mental health from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/27rs8enm to attend this free, virtual community event.
The panel, which will feature parents and mental health experts, is part of national Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week 2021. Local partners are joining the National Federation of Families in declaring that it is time to “Flip the Script on Mental Health” and help all community members understand that mental health is vital to living a healthy life.
Also, the foundation will offer Understanding Trauma Stewardship at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, via Zoom. To participate, register at tinyurl.com/58dxby66.
Lastly, the Kellin Foundation’s Benefit Night is set for 5 to 7 p.m. May 12 at Ben & Jerry’s at Friendly Center. Ten percent of the proceeds earned during the two hours will help support the foundation.
* * * *
In honor of Older Americans Month, the Greensboro Public Library will welcome Linda Samuel for an online discussion on Family Caregiving and Spiritual Coping at noon Wednesday, May 5, on Zoom at tinyurl.com/htr23efb.
As a professor and licensed social worker, Samuel will share what she has learned about the struggles of older adults and their caregivers during difficult times.
For information, email trena.taylor@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
The Carolina Nurses League will hold its inaugural Nurses Ball from 5 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the George K’s Event and Conference Center in Greensboro.
The World Health Organization and the American Nurses Association deemed 2020 The Year of the Nurse and Midwife but extended it to 2021 because of the pandemic.
The Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will give the welcome. The North Carolina Nurses Association president Dennis Taylor will deliver the keynote address.
The league will celebrate its profession and honor those lost during the pandemic. The league will also pay tribute to those who worked the COVID-19 units in nursing homes and hospitals and those nurses who are COVID-19 survivors.
Tickets are free. To reserve a ticket, email carolinanursesleague@gmail.com.
* * * *
Kyle McRee has opened Wellness Your Way, a resource for corporate and individual exercise and health coaching, in part to inspire others with his victory over cystic fibrosis.
Wellness Your Way offers customized programs to corporate clients to help their employees improve their health and reduce health care insurance costs. Packages are also structured to serve individuals or small groups that want to get fit together.
McRee takes Trikafta, a triple combination therapy to treat patients like him, who suffer from the most common cystic fibrosis mutation.
Visit www.wellnessyw.com to learn more.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.