Health Happenings

* * * *

NC MedAssist is partnering with five local agencies to host a drive-thru Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication, as well as COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines for those who qualify.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Windsor Community Recreation Center, 1601 E Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Participants must be at least 18 to receive medicine. Up to eight over-the-counter medicine items will be given free of charge. No identification is required. Participants must stay in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve the medicine.

Cone Health will provide onsite COVID-19 testing and Cone Health Congregational Nurse Program will provide free flu vaccines for the uninsured and orange card holders. Triad HealthCare Network will assist in the cost to provide flu vaccines for those who have Medicare. Participants who are interested need to please wear clothing that has easy access to the arm.

* * * *

Get a head start on Christmas decorating with 50% off all Christmas items for a limited time at the Hospice Thrift Store, 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.