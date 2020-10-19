Health Happenings

Greensboro Day School will host Dave Mochel, founder of Applied Attention, as the 2020 McLendon Parent and Faculty Education Speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Mochel is speaker, trainer, coach, author and serves as Greensboro Day School’s Wellbeing coach-in-residence.
"The Hearty Child: A Peaceful and Powerful Approach to Parenting in a Time of Uncertainty and Challenge" is the event topic.
This event is free and open to the public virtually. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/y29mkc7x.
* * * *
Horsepower Therapeutic Learning Center in High Point will hold the Carolyn Sink Memorial Horse Show virtually from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, on Facebook Live.
The nonprofit offers a program of therapeutic, educational and recreational activities using horses.
During the show, riders with special needs will display their skills. Viewers will be encouraged to make a donation or sponsor a rider.
Call 336-931-1424 or visit www.horsepower.org/shop or www.facebook.com/HORSEPOWERTLC.
* * * *
NC MedAssist is partnering with five local agencies to host a drive-thru Mobile Free Pharmacy event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication, as well as COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines for those who qualify.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Windsor Community Recreation Center, 1601 E Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Participants must be at least 18 to receive medicine. Up to eight over-the-counter medicine items will be given free of charge. No identification is required. Participants must stay in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve the medicine.
Cone Health will provide onsite COVID-19 testing and Cone Health Congregational Nurse Program will provide free flu vaccines for the uninsured and orange card holders. Triad HealthCare Network will assist in the cost to provide flu vaccines for those who have Medicare. Participants who are interested need to please wear clothing that has easy access to the arm.
* * * *
Get a head start on Christmas decorating with 50% off all Christmas items for a limited time at the Hospice Thrift Store, 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington.
Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays only at the thrift store. Pick-ups for larger items are on Tuesdays only. To schedule a pick-up, call 336-532-0164.
Face masks are required for all visitors and staff. Shoppers are asked to practice social distancing. Donations are quarantined for 72 hours before being put out on the sales floor. Carts and other high-touch surfaces are frequently sanitized. Dressing rooms are closed.
The Hospice Thrift Store helps support AuthoraCare Collective’s hospice programs and services.
For information, call 336-229-0490.
* * * *
Revolution Hot Yoga has announced that it will cease all operations as of Oct. 31.
The business, which opened in October of 2013, will continue to offer Zoom classes and honor outstanding (current) classes and packages purchased through its Mindbody Online account until Oct. 31.
A farewell gathering is planned for noon-3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Country Park near Shelter 7 in Greensboro with merchandise for sale and some treats offered.
For information, call 336-282-6332.
