Health Happenings

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s latest virtual webinar, Healing Hearts during COVID-19, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 16.

Panelists Laura Fuller, Hillary Irusta and Ryan Mahler will talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has “hurt our hearts.” Participants will learn how to understand what we are experiencing and what we can do about it. Risa Hanau, director of education at AuthoraCare Collective, is moderator.

Register for the free webinar on Zoom at tinyurl.com/1jinj9ez, ID 950 4015 9233. Or join by phone at 312-626-6799.

* * * *

The North Carolina Council of Churches through its program, Partners in Health and Wholeness, is exploring the possibility of a partnership that allows faith communities to be COVID-19 vaccination host sites. Faith communities that are interested should fill out a form at tinyurl.com/iuw0aovi.