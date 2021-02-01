Health Happenings

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its Pink Goes Red for Heart Health virtual event at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. The event, “A1C is the Heart of the Matter," will focus on the relationship between diabetes and heart disease.
The event will feature line dancing and music by DJ B Smooth, virtual diabetes and heart health presentations, a nutrition presentation by Evette Barnes of Wake Forest Baptist Health, and wellness presentations. The chapter also will have games, prizes and a drawing for registered Zoom attendees.
The free event is open to the public and will be hosted on Zoom and at www.facebook.com/betaiotaomegaaka. To register, visit http://bit.ly/BIOPinkGoesRed2021.
* * * *
The Greensboro Blood Donation Center at 1501 Yanceyville St. is open from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, 11:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Local blood drives are:
- 1:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave.
- 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, Providence Wesleyan, 1505 E. Fairfield Road, Archdale.
- Noon-4:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro.
- 2:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Fairfield United Methodist, 1505 N.C. 62 W., High Point.
- 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.
- 2-7 p.m. Feb. 9, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro.
- 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive.
- 12:30-5 p.m. Feb. 10, Webb Heating & Air Conditioning, 204 Pomona Drive, Greensboro.
- 2-6 p.m. Feb. 10, St. Timothy's United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.
- 2-6 p.m. Feb. 11, Ragsdale YMCA, 900 Bonner Road, Jamestown.
- 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Jamestown United Methodist, 403 E. Main St.
- 1:30-6 p.m. Feb. 11, Harvest Church, 4915 Guilford College Road, Greensboro.
- 3-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Reedy Fork Community Center, 4302 Reedy Fork Parkway, Greensboro.
- 2-6 p.m. Feb. 11, Locust Grove Baptist Church, 4707 N.C. 150 W., Browns Summit.
- 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 13, Hartley Drive YMCA, 150 W. Hartley Drive, High Point.
- 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, High Point University, 802 International Ave.
- 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 13, First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St., High Point.
- 2:30-7 p.m. Feb. 15, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3929 Johnson St., High Point.
- 2:30-7 p.m. Feb. 15, Open Door Baptist Church, 135 W. White Drive, Archdale.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
* * * *
AuthoraCare Collective’s latest virtual webinar, Healing Hearts during COVID-19, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 16.
Panelists Laura Fuller, Hillary Irusta and Ryan Mahler will talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has “hurt our hearts.” Participants will learn how to understand what we are experiencing and what we can do about it. Risa Hanau, director of education at AuthoraCare Collective, is moderator.
Register for the free webinar on Zoom at tinyurl.com/1jinj9ez, ID 950 4015 9233. Or join by phone at 312-626-6799.
* * * *
The North Carolina Council of Churches through its program, Partners in Health and Wholeness, is exploring the possibility of a partnership that allows faith communities to be COVID-19 vaccination host sites. Faith communities that are interested should fill out a form at tinyurl.com/iuw0aovi.
The council would also like to pass along other opportunities to participate in hope-filled ways in the fight against COVID-19. These include being trained as a vaccine 101 presenter, sharing flyers and signing up to be a volunteer medical worker.
To be a presenter, email Dr. Charlene Wong at Charlene.wong@dhhs.nc.gov.
Volunteer medical worker registration is at https://terms.ncem.org/TRS.
For information, call 919-828-6501.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.