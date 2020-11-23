Health Happenings

November is Hospice and Palliative Care month, National Family Caregiver Month and the start of the holiday season.
With this in mind, AuthoraCare Collective will offer a virtual workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, to share information about its services, when the time might be right for a referral to services and how caregivers can receive needed support.
Panelists Shirley Cates, Christin Gusler, Mary Manley and Gayle Scott will talk.
To register, visit https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Wn2Jz6MJSmCzvcqaOYDwMQ; the webinar ID is 996 4561 1228. To join via phone, call 312-626-6799.
* * * *
The Creative Aging Network's annual Holiday Market will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. This is an outdoor event. Dec. 12 is the rain date.
Artists who are 50 and older are invited to exhibit and sell their works. Spaces are $10 and the reservation deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Artists must bring their own tables.
For information, visit https://secure.etransfer.com/CreativeAgingNetworkNC/payment.cfm.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation is accepting applications for spring interns.
Internships are available in the following areas: Mental health and substance use therapeutic services, advocacy and patient navigation, case management, development and fundraising, digital outreach and engagement, web and graphics, sales and marketing, and prevention and community-based programming.
Internship inquiries should be emailed to intern@kellinfoundation.org.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation will offer the following events via Zoom next month:
- Food and Mood — What's the Connection: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 1. This program is offered in partnership with the Cone Health Foundation.
- Coffee & Conversation for behavioral health and health care providers: 11 a.m. Dec. 2. Dedicated space to support each other as helpers, build provider resilience and consult on difficult cases.
- Resilient Guilford Provider Support Workshop: noon Dec. 2. Tips and tools to help the helpers avoid burnout.
- Managing Parent Burnout: 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Parents will learn how to manage exhaustion and increase self care.
To register for these events, visit www.facebook.com/kellinfoundation or call 336-429-5600.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host blood drives from noon to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 17 and Dec. 30.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.
* * * *
Rockingham County Government's annual Holiday Blood Drive is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To make an appointment, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
* * * *
Macy’s is accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 24. For every letter dropped in a store’s big red letterbox or sent online, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.
For information, visit macys.com/believe.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering the following workshops, online and in-person:
- Attitude of Gratitude: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Will examine how to remain grateful under the stress of the holidays.
- Holiday Blues: 10 a.m. Dec. 2. Examine strategies with coping and overcoming the holiday blues.
- So You Want To Make a Resolution: 10 a.m. Dec. 9. Create a resolution plan that sticks, learn strategies to make a resolution that works for you.
Also, the nonprofit will offer Christmas for Cookies at the North Pole at 1 p.m. Dec. 3. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and a Christmas movie.
Registration is required for each event; call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
