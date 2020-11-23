Health Happenings

November is Hospice and Palliative Care month, National Family Caregiver Month and the start of the holiday season.

With this in mind, AuthoraCare Collective will offer a virtual workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, to share information about its services, when the time might be right for a referral to services and how caregivers can receive needed support.

Panelists Shirley Cates, Christin Gusler, Mary Manley and Gayle Scott will talk.

To register, visit https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Wn2Jz6MJSmCzvcqaOYDwMQ; the webinar ID is 996 4561 1228. To join via phone, call 312-626-6799.

* * * *

The Creative Aging Network's annual Holiday Market will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. This is an outdoor event. Dec. 12 is the rain date.

Artists who are 50 and older are invited to exhibit and sell their works. Spaces are $10 and the reservation deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Artists must bring their own tables.

For information, visit https://secure.etransfer.com/CreativeAgingNetworkNC/payment.cfm.