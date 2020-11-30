Health Happenings

For information, call 336-632-0205 or visit www.eventbrite.com.

* * * *

The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center raised more than $62,000 during a recent telethon but did not meet its goal of $75,000. To donate, text GGT to 44-321 or donate online at guilfordgreenfoundation.org/donate.

To see the telethon, visit www.facebook.com/watch/?v=160555109084758.

Also, the nonprofit's holiday auction is open through 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. To see the auction, visit http://handbid.app.link/ggf-2020-holiday-auction.

* * * *

Get a head start on Christmas decorating with 50% off all Christmas items for a limited time at the Hospice Thrift Store, 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays only at the thrift store. Pick-ups for larger items are on Tuesdays only. To schedule a pick-up, call 336-532-0164.