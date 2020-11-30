Health Happenings

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. today, Nov. 30.
The garden will also hold blood drives from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 30.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.
* * * *
The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
All donors will receive a free OneBlood fleece blanket and $10 e-gift card.
Appointments are encouraged; visit OneBlood to register and use sponsor code #59187.
For information, call 336-275-6090.
* * * *
The Love and Faith Christian Fellowship Health and Wellness Ministry will hold a Health and Wellness Town Hall from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 via Zoom.
Local medical professionals will answer questions.
Featured panelists include: Dr. Kristin Hicks and Dr. Jerry Powell, internal medicine; Dr. Celeste Wallace and Dr. Pamela Warner, pediatrics; and Dr. Niah White, mental health.
For information, call 336-632-0205 or visit www.eventbrite.com.
* * * *
The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center raised more than $62,000 during a recent telethon but did not meet its goal of $75,000. To donate, text GGT to 44-321 or donate online at guilfordgreenfoundation.org/donate.
To see the telethon, visit www.facebook.com/watch/?v=160555109084758.
Also, the nonprofit's holiday auction is open through 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. To see the auction, visit http://handbid.app.link/ggf-2020-holiday-auction.
* * * *
Get a head start on Christmas decorating with 50% off all Christmas items for a limited time at the Hospice Thrift Store, 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays only at the thrift store. Pick-ups for larger items are on Tuesdays only. To schedule a pick-up, call 336-532-0164.
Face masks are required for all visitors and staff and shoppers are asked to practice social distancing. Donations are quarantined for 72 hours before being put out on the sales floor, as well as carts and other high-touch surfaces are frequently sanitized. The dressing rooms are closed.
The Hospice Thrift Store helps support AuthoraCare Collective’s hospice programs and services.
For information, call 336-229-0490.
* * * *
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a developmental baseball program for people 15 and older who have autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities, is recruiting for the spring season for new players and volunteers to help successfully launch The Greensboro Bees.
The program follows Major League Baseball rules and is a typical team experience for people who are on the autism spectrum and have special needs.
Players can be of all experience levels.
For information, contact Taylor Duncan at 770-313-1762 or taylor@alternativebaseball.org. Also, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
* * * *
The Creative Aging Network's annual Holiday Market will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. This is an outdoor event; Dec. 12 is the rain date.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/CreativeAgingNetworkNC.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!