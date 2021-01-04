Health Happenings

Women's Resource Center of Greensboro is holding a variety of virtual workshops this month:
- Women's Emotional Wellness Support Group: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 6-17.
- Women’s Job Club: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. New Year … New You, presented by Carolyn Bennett-Sullivan, author, entrepreneur and vice-president/co-owner of Softgolf.
- My First Home, COVID-19 and the Real Estate Market: 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Presented by Trish Adams, Dream Builders Realty; Rene Littlejohn, Ameris Bank; and Sofia Crisp, Home Consultants Group. Open to men and women.
- COVID-19, Landlords and Tenants — Rights and Responsibilities: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Presented by Richard Craig, attorney at law — Legal Aid of N.C. Open to men and women.
- Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-6:45 p.m. Jan. 21. With Jackie Stanley, an attorney.
- Job Hunting — Real World Answers: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 26. Presented by Randy Wooden, author and director of Goodwill Professional Center Winston-Salem. Open to men and women.
- 2021 Employment Outlook: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 27. Guest speakers: Beth Milks, branch manager and staff of TRC Staffing. Open to men and women.
- Virtual Networking: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 28. Guest speaker: Teddy Burriss, Burriss Consulting. Open to men and women.
To register for a workshop, call 336-275-6090 or visit www.WomensCenterGSO.org.
* * * *
Dr. Christina Rama, chief hospitalist and physician adviser with Cone Health, has successfully raised $50,000 for Sanctuary House in memory of her late sister, Regina Frances Rama, a member of Sanctuary House.
Since Oct. 6, Rama has run more than 268 miles listening to music requested by donors.
To make a donation or read her story, visit https://gofund.me/803a23c1.
* * * *
Cone Health and Greensboro Area Health Education Center have launched the Advanced Practice Providers Fellowship Program.
The 12-month immersive fellowship includes caring for patients, working in medical specialties to enhance primary-care knowledge, continuing education, peer support and mentoring.
Four nurse practitioners have been named fellows for 2020-21 and placed at area practices:
- Amy Stephens, Community Health and Wellness in Guilford County.
- Jessica Asaro, Crissman Family Practice in Alamance County.
- SaraBeth Early, Cone Health Primary Care and Sports Medicine at MedCenter Kernersville in Forsyth County.
- Onyeje Ijaola, Cox Family Practice in Randolph County.
