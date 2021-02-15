Health Happenings

Hirsch Wellness Network is offering 27 healing arts programs in March at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.

Special classes for the month include "An Introduction to Reiki" with Bev Vaughan, "Perspectives: An Introduction to Drawing" with Alex Gaal, "What Nature Knows" with Molly Haile and Catherine Crowder, and an essential oils and herbs workshop with clinical aromatherapist Kimberly Seymour.

The network will also offer two mindfulness meditation classes with Ash Poirier and yoga for emotional health with Triad Yoga’s Terry Brown.

For a full schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

* * * *

All High Point Transit passengers are required to wear masks in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control’s order on Feb. 1. The order requires all travelers on U.S. public transportation systems to a wear mask to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Because of this, refusing to wear a mask is now a violation of federal law.