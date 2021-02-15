Health Happenings

NC MedAssist, the only charitable free pharmacy to serve patients statewide, is holding a Valentine's Day Sponsor-A-Patient Campaign.
The nonprofit is encouraging gift buyers to make a donation and honor their valentines by giving the gift of life-saving medication for the underserved in the community.
To donate, visit https://medassist.org/valentine.
* * * *
High Point Public Library will host a virtual plant-based series about plant-based nutrition, food groups, USDA dietary guidelines, animal products’ relation to diabetes and cancer and recipe demonstrations at 7 p.m. Feb. 23, March 9, March 23, April 13 and April 27.
This program is provided by Dr. Michelle Matthews, a board-certified internal medicine physician. Matthews has more than 20 years of experience caring for patients in a variety of settings. Her goal is to educate her community on ways to improve all health markers and ensure a healthier lifestyle.
To sign up, contact Maxine Days for access to the Zoom link; call 336-883-3646 or email maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
* * * *
Sweet Charity Productions will virtually present "Steel Magnolias" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 to benefit the Kellin Foundation.
The cost is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the foundation. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y4pmwvf3 and receive a link when it's available.
Also, the foundation has announced that the virtual 2021 North Carolina Community Resilience Conference is set for March 15.
The conference's goal is to build awareness for a statewide movement supporting the development of resilient children, families and communities. Hear from experts in the field, learn from local collaboratives and learn how to get engaged in this movement. Get free tickets and learn more at https://tinyurl.com/y28re584.
The foundation also offers these free, virtual community support groups via Zoom:
- Support for Families of Homicide Victims: Twice a month. Open to all people who have lost a family member because of homicide.
- H.O.P.E. Peer Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Recovery-focused support group for adults with mental health or substance use concerns.
- Yoga for Recovery: 12:15-1 p.m. Thursdays. Geared towards adults with mental health or substance use disorders. For beginners.
For information and to register, call 336-429-5600, email kellinfoundation@gmail.com or visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network is offering 27 healing arts programs in March at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
Special classes for the month include "An Introduction to Reiki" with Bev Vaughan, "Perspectives: An Introduction to Drawing" with Alex Gaal, "What Nature Knows" with Molly Haile and Catherine Crowder, and an essential oils and herbs workshop with clinical aromatherapist Kimberly Seymour.
The network will also offer two mindfulness meditation classes with Ash Poirier and yoga for emotional health with Triad Yoga’s Terry Brown.
For a full schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
All High Point Transit passengers are required to wear masks in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control’s order on Feb. 1. The order requires all travelers on U.S. public transportation systems to a wear mask to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Because of this, refusing to wear a mask is now a violation of federal law.
Passengers must wear masks covering both the mouth and nose when awaiting, boarding, traveling on or disembarking public transit vehicles. People must also wear masks when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub in the United States.
Transit system staff can deny boarding to passengers who are not wearing masks. Failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties ranging from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.
Exemptions include travelers 2 and younger, those with a disability who cannot wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For information, call 336-883-3062.
