Amid predictions for an active hurricane and wildfire season and with the complexities of COVID-19, the Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help when disasters strike.
Volunteers can help support emergency shelters in areas such as reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks, according to a news release from the organization.
Disaster Health Services volunteers provide hands-on health care by meeting the disaster-related health needs of clients and providing support to other volunteers. These volunteers must have a current, unencumbered professional license (RN, LPN, LVN, PharmD, M.D., DO, pharmacist and physician assistant).
The Red Cross is holding a Disaster Response Virtual Volunteer Fair from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 1 to provide more information about volunteering. The registration deadline is Aug. 28; visit tinyurl.com/VirtualVolunteerFairRSVP. Interested volunteers can apply at redcross.org/volunteertoday.
For information, contact Adrian.Mines@redcross.org (include county of residence) or call 828-450-4087.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville has planned the following blood drives: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4; and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
To make an appointment, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden is the sponsor code.
Also, Fleet Feet will host a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. The store is at 3731 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
* * * *
In support of the 1.6 million Americans living with Type 1 diabetes, JDRF has set a goal to walk 1.6 million miles by Nov. 1.
The effort replaces the nonprofit's usual fundraising walks that are held all over the country.
To learn more and donate, call Danielle Hayes at 336-604-5054 or visit JDRF.org/walk.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation, which provides free and reduced mental and behavioral health services to more than 10,000 people a year, will hold a virtual fundraiser, auction and benefit Sept. 14-18. A Facebook Live event and musical performance will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18.
Residents are asked to donate, sponsor and bid on the foundation's online auction.
For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/journey-to-brave-auction.
* * * *
The Greensboro Elks Lodge 602 will hold its annual Greensboro Elks Golf Classic on Sept. 18 at Bryan Park Players Course. This charity event benefits the programs and services of AuthoraCare Collective, formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.
The day of golf begins at 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and a putting contest. It is a captain’s choice format with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Box lunches are included in the cost. Single players are $90, and a team is $325.
The Elks Lodge, at 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive in Greensboro, has a membership of more than 910 men and women.
For information, visit www.greensboroelks.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.