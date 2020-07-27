Jennifer Kroll, a single mother and weightlifter who is fighting stage 4 melanoma, is raising money for Cone Health cancer patients in need.
Through Oct. 15, Kroll plans to continue to weight train and aspires to match her all-time personal record, a “clean” lift of 155 pounds. Every $10,000 raised will help eight or more cancer patients in need.
To donate, visit https://cloud.communication.conehealth.com/liftingtheburden.
***
Novant Health recently launched a tele-ICU program to enable remote monitoring and treatment of intensive care patients at community hospitals.
To launch the tele-ICU program, Novant Health recently deployed 35 tele-ICU carts with five going to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, 10 to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and 20 to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Eventually there will be a distribution of 120 tele-ICU carts.
The carts, which are equipped with a camera and measure 6 ½ feet tall, will allow critical care medical providers at an off-site command center to remotely monitor patients and provide supplemental real-time audio, visual and electronic support to the bedside care team.
The implementation of the new telemedicine technology was accelerated earlier this year by Stewart-Haas Racing, a championship-winning NASCAR team based in Kannapolis. The racing team began building the carts in April as a way to support the health care system during the coronavirus pandemic.
Funding for the project came from the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which awarded $1,536,485 to Novant Health as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
***
With the recent closing of the fiscal year, the American Heart Association has announced the 2020 Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk top local fundraisers.
The walk went virtual in mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of a one-day, in-person walk, companies, community teams and individuals joined in on a 30-day challenge to Walk Across the Country. The original goal was to start at the original walk site at UNCG and to gather daily steps/miles from walk participants with a goal of reaching the West Coast. Instead, participants tracked and shared their daily steps and in total 53.5 million steps (more than 27,000 miles) were counted.
The event was chaired by Vern Hawkins, regional director and North America president of Syngenta. Hawkins has also agreed to chair the 2021 Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk.
In total, $260,000 was raised.
During the virtual awards ceremony June 22, top fundraisers were announced. The top fundraising company was State Employees Credit Union, raising $13,976. The top fundraising community team was the John Weitzel Team, raising $3,211. A local heart disease survivor, Weitzel also received the Newcomer Award. The top fundraising individual was Blairton Hampton from Century Products, raising $5,530.
Syngenta was recognized for the Most Company Steps – totaling more than 38 million steps from employees around the country that joined in the Walk Across the Country Challenge. The Meadow Run Drive Team, led by local heart disease survivor Pat Urban, was recognized for the Most Community Steps.
***
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has announced its first Virtual Kentucky Derby Classic, set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5. This live, pre-race program will include inspiring messages from wish children, as well as opportunities to bid on silent and live-auction items.
To register, visit https://event.gives/kentuckyderby.
For information, call 704-339-0334.
***
Truliant Federal Credit Union has gifted $10,000 to the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation to support increased rapid COVID-19 testing in underserved communities in the greater Winston-Salem area.
