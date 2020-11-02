Health Happenings

Randolph County Public Health, in conjunction with StarMed Healthcare, is conducting no-cost COVID-19 testing from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Randolph Community College Martha Luck Comer Conference Center parking lots on the Asheboro campus.
No appointment is needed for the drive-thru event. Registration is on-site, and patients can meet with an on-site provider before testing.
The nasal swab test is free as it is covered by insurance or submitted for reimbursement through the CARES Act. Results are available in 72 hours or fewer, though exceptions may apply with inconclusive results. Providers will contact patients by text message with positive or negative results.
An optional Rapid Blood Antibody Test, which can determine if a person was previously infected, is available for $50. The results of the antibody test are available within five to 10 minutes of being administered.
To get tested, take Entrance B on Industrial Park Avenue in Asheboro and look for the clock tower. Participants must wear masks.
* * * *
N.C. MedAssist has postponed its Mobile Pharmacy event, originally set for Oct. 29, to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Windsor Community Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
N.C. MedAssist is partnering with five local agencies — Equation Church, Humana, Cone Health, Cone Health Congregational Nurse Program and Triad HealthCare Network — to host this event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication as well as COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines for those who qualify. OTC items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, and others.
For information, visit www.medassist.org.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network is offering more than 20 healing arts programs this month at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
Programs include art, yoga, crocheting, meditation, writing, fitness and others.
For a program schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
Randolph Community College is offering an “Orthopedic Casting and Bracing” course in November for new and intermediate casters.
In this basic class, students will learn about the functions and materials of types of casts and splints, as well as methods for applying and removing them. Additional topics include basic anatomy, wound care and patient communication, as well as learning about assistive devices such as cast shoes, crutches and slings.
The class (section #75505) will meet from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14, and 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 21, in Room 107 of the Health and Science Center on the Asheboro campus, 629 Industrial Park Ave. in Asheboro.
Students must have experience in health care.
The cost is $200.55. For information, call 336-633-0268.
* * * *
Randolph Community College is offering a “Peer Support Specialist” course Nov. 10-21.
These specialists are people living in recovery with mental illness and/or substance use disorder and who provide support to others whom can benefit from their lived experiences. This course uses Recovery Can Happen, a CPSS-approved curriculum, with author Terri Spears as the trainer.
The class (#75542) cost is $125.
For information or to register, call 336-633-0268.
* * * *
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's 2020 Wish Ball raised more than $715,000.
The 2021 Wish Ball gala is set for Feb. 26.
The evening will include silent and live auctions, raffles, and wine pull (a drawing for wine) opportunities. In-person attendance will be limited, and online participation will be available.
Almost 500 local children are waiting to receive their wishes.
For information, visit one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
