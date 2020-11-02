Health Happenings

Randolph County Public Health, in conjunction with StarMed Healthcare, is conducting no-cost COVID-19 testing from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Randolph Community College Martha Luck Comer Conference Center parking lots on the Asheboro campus.

No appointment is needed for the drive-thru event. Registration is on-site, and patients can meet with an on-site provider before testing.

The nasal swab test is free as it is covered by insurance or submitted for reimbursement through the CARES Act. Results are available in 72 hours or fewer, though exceptions may apply with inconclusive results. Providers will contact patients by text message with positive or negative results.

An optional Rapid Blood Antibody Test, which can determine if a person was previously infected, is available for $50. The results of the antibody test are available within five to 10 minutes of being administered.

To get tested, take Entrance B on Industrial Park Avenue in Asheboro and look for the clock tower. Participants must wear masks.

* * * *