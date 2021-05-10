Health Happenings

The Kellin Foundation’s support group for the families of homicide victims will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, and May 25.
Participants share experiences, support one another and learn new ways to process grief. This twice-monthly group is supported by clinicians with expertise in trauma-informed care and trauma-responsive programming.
To participate, complete the form at tinyurl.com/dzjp5z3t or call 336-429-5600.
* * * *
All Saints Episcopal Church is having a blood and blood platelets drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. All donors will receive a OneBlood T-Shirt and a $10 e-gift card. Plus, a wellness checkup including COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
The church is at 4211 Wayne Road in Greensboro.
For information, call 888-936-6283.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation will offer the workshop Food & Mood: Stress Management! from 4 to 6 p.m. May 18 via Zoom.
The workshop will share healthy coping skills participants can use instead of defaulting to substance use or unhealthy eating.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2kb8fuf2.
The foundation has two upcoming fundraisers as well:
Shop between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 26-27 at J.McLaughlin’s, 301 State St. in Greensboro. Fifteen percent of sales during that time will benefit the foundation.
The foundation will hold a virtual 5K on June 5 to raise money for the Amanda Ireland Ward Scholarship Fund that supports college-bound local high school students.
To participate, visit tinyurl.com/598erp2c. For information, email Lylan lylan@kellinfoundation.org.
* * * *
The Hirsch Wellness Network is offering 27 healing arts programs in May.
These programs are free to cancer survivors and caregivers.
To see the programs, visit tinyurl.com/3dkuavnn.
For information, call 336-209-0259 or visit Admin@hirschcenter.org.
* * * *
AuthoraCare Collective, in partnership with the Veterans Administration, will present “The Power of Knowing: Risks and Resources When Caring for Veterans” from noon to 1 p.m. May 18 on Zoom.
The webinar will focus on the importance of addressing the mental health needs of veterans and why they are at higher risk for a mental health crisis. Participants will learn how to talk to veterans about mental health and suicide and when to reach out for additional support.
Moderator is Risa Hanau, a clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective. Speakers include: Tiffany Hall, Carmen Haskins and Diane Stinson, all clinical social workers on suicide prevention teams.
Register at tinyurl.com/5e887epe. Webinar ID is 999 8705 8678.
Join via phone call at 301-715-8592.
* * * *
Sanctuary House will present “Musical Moods 2021, Let the Sun Shine In” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 22 at Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
Sara Carter Spencer is the chairwoman of this hybrid event that will feature music performed by Second Glance Band.
Tickets are $20 for the in-person event. Tickets are free for those who livestream the event.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/cp7998c3.
Sponsors are still being accepted. Contact Mary Kate Farley at marykate@shgso.org or 336-420-4187.
* * * *
The Carolina Nurses League will hold its inaugural Nurses Ball from 5 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the George K’s Event and Conference Center in Greensboro.
The World Health Organization and the American Nurses Association deemed 2020 The Year of the Nurse and Midwife but extended it to 2021 because of the pandemic.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will give the welcome. The North Carolina Nurses Association president Dennis Taylor will deliver the keynote address.
The league will celebrate its profession and honor those lost during the pandemic. The league will also pay tribute to those who worked the COVID-19 units in nursing homes and hospitals and those nurses who are COVID-19 survivors.
Tickets are free. To reserve a ticket, email carolinanursesleague@gmail.com.
