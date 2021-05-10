Health Happenings

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2kb8fuf2.

The foundation has two upcoming fundraisers as well:

Shop between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 26-27 at J.McLaughlin’s, 301 State St. in Greensboro. Fifteen percent of sales during that time will benefit the foundation.

The foundation will hold a virtual 5K on June 5 to raise money for the Amanda Ireland Ward Scholarship Fund that supports college-bound local high school students.

To participate, visit tinyurl.com/598erp2c. For information, email Lylan lylan@kellinfoundation.org.

* * * *

The Hirsch Wellness Network is offering 27 healing arts programs in May.

These programs are free to cancer survivors and caregivers.

To see the programs, visit tinyurl.com/3dkuavnn.

For information, call 336-209-0259 or visit Admin@hirschcenter.org.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective, in partnership with the Veterans Administration, will present “The Power of Knowing: Risks and Resources When Caring for Veterans” from noon to 1 p.m. May 18 on Zoom.