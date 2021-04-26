Health Happenings

The North Carolina Reading Service will offer a virtual webinar, Vision Aware: Sight Issues We Face As We Mature, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Participants will learn about the latest on low-vision technology, adjusting to changing vision, eye diseases that affect people as they age and treatment for eye diseases.

To register, call call 919-832-5138 or visit ncreadingservice.org and click on “Events.”

* * * *

Spring Renewal, a Women’s Wellness Series, will be from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in May on the South Lawn at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The four-part series will be led by health coach Cheri Timmons, who will take you from feeling exhausted and overwhelmed to having more energy, improving your mindset and feeling more productive and fulfilled at work and home.

The topics will be:

Week 1: Makeover Your Mindset: How to Transform Limiting Beliefs Into Empowering Truths for More Happiness and Success

Week 2: Learn the 4-Step Method for Work-Life Brilliance