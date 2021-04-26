Health Happenings

The North Carolina Reading Service will offer a virtual webinar, Vision Aware: Sight Issues We Face As We Mature, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Participants will learn about the latest on low-vision technology, adjusting to changing vision, eye diseases that affect people as they age and treatment for eye diseases.
To register, call call 919-832-5138 or visit ncreadingservice.org and click on “Events.”
* * * *
Spring Renewal, a Women’s Wellness Series, will be from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in May on the South Lawn at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The four-part series will be led by health coach Cheri Timmons, who will take you from feeling exhausted and overwhelmed to having more energy, improving your mindset and feeling more productive and fulfilled at work and home.
The topics will be:
Week 1: Makeover Your Mindset: How to Transform Limiting Beliefs Into Empowering Truths for More Happiness and Success
Week 2: Learn the 4-Step Method for Work-Life Brilliance
Week 3: Stop Feeling Tired All the Time: How to Boost Your Power and Productivity
Week 4: Tackle the Fear of Being Visible: How to Show Up, Stand Out and Claim Your Space with Confidence
The program is free, but registration is recommended at greensborodowntownparks.org/programs.
* * * *
Well-Spring Solutions will host a free online talk about the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29.
The educational program will cover:
The difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s
Common warning signs
The importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis
Next steps and expectations for the diagnostic process
And Alzheimer’s Association resources.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/TenSignsAPR29 or call 800-272-3900.
* * * *
Kyle McRee has opened Wellness Your Way, a resource for corporate and individual exercise and health coaching, in part to inspire others with his victory over cystic fibrosis.
Wellness Your Way offers customized programs to corporate clients to help their employees improve their health and reduce health care insurance costs. Packages are also structured to serve individuals or small groups that want to get fit together.
McRee takes Trikafta, a triple combination therapy to treat patients like him, who suffer from the most common cystic fibrosis mutation.
Visit www.wellnessyw.com to learn more.
* * * *
Wake Health’s fifth annual Aging Re-imagined conference, at 3 p.m. May 7, will be virtual this year.
Join local and national researchers, community leaders and policy experts as they respond to the topic of loneliness in older adult communities.
Register at go.wfu.edu/ari2021. For information, email dehege@wakehealth.edu.
* * * *
Sanctuary House will present Musical Moods 2021, Let the Sun Shine In, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 22 at Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
Sara Carter Spencer is the chairwoman of this hybrid event that will feature music performed by Second Glance Band.
Tickets are $20 for the in-person event. Tickets are free for those who livestream the event.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/cp7998c3.
Sponsors are still being accepted. Contact Mary Kate Farley at marykate@shgso.org or 336-420-4187.
* * * *
The American Heart Association, with support of Greensboro Parks and Recreation, is encouraging residents to get walking and explore trails in Guilford County. The #WalkingRocksTriad program will be from May 1-15, the date of the Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk Virtual Experience.
Participants are asked to paint a rock and place it on a Greensboro city trail or anywhere they walk.
When participants find painted rocks or place rocks on trails, they are encouraged to post a picture on social media using #WalkingRocksTriad for a chance for prizes. Check out the Piedmont Discovery App to locate trails. Register at www.GuilfordHeartWalk.org for the 2021 Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk Digital Experience.
