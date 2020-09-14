Kellin Foundation's annual Journey to Brave benefit, fundraiser and auction is this week, Sept. 14-18. The weeklong campaign, silent auction and online event will highlight the work that the foundation has been doing in the community.
The foundation provides access to mental and behavioral health care and victim advocacy to more than 10,000 people every year.
Fundraising is already under way. To make a charitable donation, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will hold the following blood drives at the following dates and times:
- 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 20
- 2:30-7 p.m. Oct. 19
- noon-4:30 p.m. Nov. 30
- noon-4:30 p.m. Dec. 17
- noon-4:30 p.m. Dec. 30
To schedule an appointment, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.
* * * *
The Huntington's Disease Society of America's North Carolina Chapter is holding a Virtual Education Day under the HDSA and ME program from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
The event is to educate patients, family members and professionals about the latest research, emerging therapies, care for individuals with Huntington’s disease in long-term care facilities and services for people with Huntington's disease.
Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic that affects the nerve cells in the brain. In North Carolina, the total HD population is more than 10,000.
For information, visit http://northcarolina.hdsa.org/educationday.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro's online Provider Academy workshop is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Jessica McCulley, a child counselor at The Ringer Center, will delve into the most common challenges adolescents face in substance abuse treatment and the importance of early intervention.
To register, visit www.mhag.org/events/provider-academy-a-glimpse-into-an-adolescent-mind/.
* * * *
AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, is offering a webinar series about making sure everyone feels open to palliative and hospice care.
The series, which is available at www.authoracare.org/knowing, includes "Power of Knowing: Creating Inclusive Environments in Businesses and Organizations" and "Power of Knowing: Diversity at the End of Life," as well as "Diversity at the End of Life," which will be offered at noon Thursday, Sept. 17.
The webinars are presented along with Alamance Chamber, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Fox Rothschild and Cone Health.
* * * *
Due to COVID-19, the official date of National Life Chain 2020 is Nov. 1. But Greensboro will observe the event from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at 3232-3266 Battleground Ave.
Signs will be provided.
Donations are accepted to cover the costs of the local chain. All proceeds after expenses are given to the area crisis pregnancy centers.
For information, visit https://lifechain.org/event/north-carolina-greensboro-life-chain/.
* * * *
The American Cancer Society will host a community socially distanced drive-thru luminaria event at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Life Community Church in Jamestown. The event will be in lieu of the 2020 Relay for Life of Guilford County.
Community members will light luminarias to honor the people in their lives who have faced cancer. This event will serve as a fundraiser for Relay For Life of Guilford County. Luminaria bags are $5 at www.relayforlife.org/guilfordnc.
For information, contact Kayla Collins at 336-317-3985 or Kayla.Collins@cancer.org.
* * * *
Restoration Place Counseling is asking its supporters to vote for their favorite 2020 Restoration Runway models.
Voters can choose one or multiple favorites from this year's lineup of models, who will strut their stuff via a virtual runway at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
The nonprofit will crown one of them “Greensboro’s Next Top Model” and have his or her photo framed in a place of honor for excellent volunteer service at Restoration Place Counseling.
Each vote is $5, and the voting is unlimited.
Once voting ends, the names of all the voters will be entered in a drawing for a free 12-pack of cookies from THA Cookie Pusha.
To vote, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3352na2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.