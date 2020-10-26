Health Happenings

* * * *

The High Point Rockers and Wake Forest Baptist Health have partnered for a virtual auction during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to benefit the Pink Ribbon Program. Items include a round of golf with Jamie Keefe and Frank Viola, autographed Rockers memorabilia, 2021 experiences and more.

To view the items and bid, visit https://desktop.livesourceapp.com/. The event ends Oct. 31.

For information, call 336-888-1000. For information about the Pink Ribbon Program, visit http://highpointregionalhealthfoundation.com/.

The eighth annual AmeriCarna LIVE car show, which benefits IGNITE, the Autism Society of North Carolina’s community centers for young adults with high-functioning autism or Asperger’s Syndrome, is going virtual this year.

In past years, car enthusiasts have attended the AmeriCarna LIVE car show in Davidson to see celebrity cars as well as classic, custom and collector cars. This year, car lovers from around the world will be able to submit photos of their special ride. Entries are $30 and will be accepted until Nov. 6.