Health Happenings

The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women has announced a virtual session, An Introduction to the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare, for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, via Zoom.
About 2 million people in North Carolina receive Medicare benefits, but navigating the different plans and finding care to complement coverage can be daunting. Session participants will learn more about the different options for coverage to complement Medicare, and different options after Parts A and B. Jeanie Schepisi, with the North Carolina Department of Insurance and Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, will answer questions and help participants clarify their options.
The meeting ID is 950 168 2562 and the password is 0hpZ6R; or call in at 312-626-6799, 9501682562#, 0#, 0hpZ6R#
For information, call 336-412-5748.
The Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) at UNCG will hold a virtual lunch and learn from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, via Zoom.
Elise Eifert, the graduate gerontology program coordinator, and Chantelle Caro, an assistant professor, will present "Gerontology is Growing: What’s New with the Graduate Programs."
To register in advance, email Charletha Jordan at cljordan@uncg.edu or join the day of via the Zoom meeting link: https://uncg.zoom.us/j/93025265775?pwd=WFBaaWY3WGJHWVRMbVAvem1NeldYZz09.
Carolina Adoptive Services will hold a Blue Jeans and Pearls 2020 Virtual Gala from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 on Facebook Live.
The event will feature a live auction, silent auction and raffle drawings. Register at https://CAS2020Gala.givesmart.com or text CAS2020Gala to 72678.
The nonprofit is currently working on developing a new program focusing on sibling groups, older children and children with special needs.
Triad Health Project's annual Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run & AIDS Walk has shifted to the Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Week, Nov. 14-21.
The nonprofit has partnered with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department to offer a special series of events and activities that elevate care conversations about love and whole body health. The nonprofit hopes to raise $250,000 with this effort.
To participate in person or virtually, visit www.fallinlovegso.com.
For information, call 336-312-3358.
The High Point Rockers and Wake Forest Baptist Health have partnered for a virtual auction during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to benefit the Pink Ribbon Program. Items include a round of golf with Jamie Keefe and Frank Viola, autographed Rockers memorabilia, 2021 experiences and more.
To view the items and bid, visit https://desktop.livesourceapp.com/. The event ends Oct. 31.
For information, call 336-888-1000. For information about the Pink Ribbon Program, visit http://highpointregionalhealthfoundation.com/.
The eighth annual AmeriCarna LIVE car show, which benefits IGNITE, the Autism Society of North Carolina’s community centers for young adults with high-functioning autism or Asperger’s Syndrome, is going virtual this year.
In past years, car enthusiasts have attended the AmeriCarna LIVE car show in Davidson to see celebrity cars as well as classic, custom and collector cars. This year, car lovers from around the world will be able to submit photos of their special ride. Entries are $30 and will be accepted until Nov. 6.
Prizes will be awarded for several car classifications. The judge is Ray Evernham, NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and car owner, co-founder of the upcoming Superstar Racing Experience, owner of Big Iron Garage, star of “Glory Road” and “AmeriCarna” television shows, and founder of IGNITE.
Car enthusiasts can vote for their favorite car. The first-ever AmeriCarna LIVE Fan Favorite Award will be awarded based on votes, which are a $5 minimum donation.
To register a car or donate, visit www.americarnalive.com.
BenchMark Physical Therapy has opened an outpatient clinic at 220 Market View Drive, Suite E in Kernersville.
The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.
Appointments are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. For information, call 336-992-1030.
