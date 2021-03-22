Health Happenings

UNCG’s Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub will offer a virtual workshop, Outcomes of Conversation Group Participation in People with Aphasia, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Jessica Obermeyer, an assistant professor, and Sena Crutchley, an associate professor, will lead.
To attend, email Charletha Jordan at cljordan@uncg.edu or join the day of the event via the Zoom meeting link at tinyurl.com/442brmyn.
* * * *
Randolph Community College is offering a peer support specialist course in April to train future specialists to help others.
Peer support specialists are those living in recovery with mental illness and/or substance use disorder who provide support to others who can benefit from their life experiences. The North Carolina Certified Peer Support Specialist Program provides acknowledgement that the peer has met a set of requirements necessary to provide support to individuals with mental health issues or substance use disorder. This course uses Recovery Can Happen, a certified peer support specialist-approved curriculum with author Terri Spears as trainer.
The class (#76321) is from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from April 7-19 on Zoom with additional online work. The cost is $125.
For information or to register, call 336-633-0268.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network is offering healing arts programs in April at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
In addition to regular monthly classes, Hirsch is offering several new classes including a four-part Creative Immersion workshop with local mixed-media artist Krystal Hart, two sessions with Dr. Bev Vaughn, the Japanese art of rag weaving with Jacqui Mehring and two outdoor painting classes.
For a schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
Beginning in April, Senior Resources of Guilford will begin a new exercise series called Senior Pilates, with New Direction Rehab and Wellness.
Classes will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the nonprofit’s parking lot at 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro (weather permitting). More outdoor classes may be planned as the weather gets warmer.
Also, the nonprofit has released its Active Living Newsletter for March-April 2021. To view it online, visit tinyurl.com/w4rjy3z4.
Residents may also receive this document in the mail. For information, call 336-373-4816.
* * * *
The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro will begin its spring Adventures in Learning on April 1.
The center is offering a 10 classes via Zoom. Subjects include investing and finances, butterflies, mysterious murder cases, climate change and more.
The goal is to help older adults pursue independent and active lives of purpose.
To register, visit www.shepctrg.org. For information, call 336-378-0766.
* * * *
Cone Health Cancer Center’s patient and family support team and Hirsch Wellness Network have produced Healing Arts at Home online videos, designed for cancer patients receiving treatment, as well as their caregivers. This three-part series is hosted by Hirsch Artist in Residence Mavis Liggett. Easy to follow art instruction is intended to provide patients with a fulfilling and relaxing creative experience.
Videos are accessible through the Cone Health website at tinyurl.com/42bcj36c where patients and their caregivers can register to receive free arts activity kits.
Also, the network has partnered with Cancer Services of Winston-Salem to provide online nutrition programs specifically designed for cancer patients, survivor and caregivers. For information, email julie@cancerservicesonline.org.
* * * *
March is National Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month.
JDRF is encouraging people, especially Black and Hispanic youths, to be screened for Type 1 diabetes antibodies.
The testing kit may be ordered online and it is $55.
For information, visit www.jdrf.org/t1d-resources/t1detect.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering multiple, free wellness recovery action plan workshops in April.
Workshop topics include holiday gatherings, conflict resolution, spring cleaning, insomnia and more.
Some are in-person, some virtual.
For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org/calendars.
