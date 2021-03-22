Health Happenings

UNCG’s Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub will offer a virtual workshop, Outcomes of Conversation Group Participation in People with Aphasia, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Jessica Obermeyer, an assistant professor, and Sena Crutchley, an associate professor, will lead.

To attend, email Charletha Jordan at cljordan@uncg.edu or join the day of the event via the Zoom meeting link at tinyurl.com/442brmyn.

* * * *

Randolph Community College is offering a peer support specialist course in April to train future specialists to help others.

Peer support specialists are those living in recovery with mental illness and/or substance use disorder who provide support to others who can benefit from their life experiences. The North Carolina Certified Peer Support Specialist Program provides acknowledgement that the peer has met a set of requirements necessary to provide support to individuals with mental health issues or substance use disorder. This course uses Recovery Can Happen, a certified peer support specialist-approved curriculum with author Terri Spears as trainer.