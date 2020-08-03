Mental Health Greensboro is accepting registrations for its free Wellness Academy classes that are in-person and online. The first class, Down the Rabbit Hole, begins Friday, Aug. 7.
Peers will learn how cognitive distortions cause us to perceive reality incorrectly, how they cause and reinforce negative thoughts and beliefs about ourselves and others, why we believe they’re rational and how to counter them.
Other classes include: Codependent No More, begins Aug. 11; Anger Management, begins Aug. 15; Grief and Loss, begins Aug. 24; and Healing Your Anxiety, begins Aug. 27.
For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
Resilient Guilford will offer the virtual presentation and discussion, “Back to School? Supporting Children No Matter What,” at noon Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Erick G. Pryor, an educator with more than 17 years of experience in education inside and outside of the classroom and a teacher at Dudley High School, is the guest speaker.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcOqprzMpHNDp71YbdvcgLShYYTkRE6OK.
For information, contact the Kellin Foundation at 336-429-5600 or kellinfoundation@gmail.com.
Family Service of the Piedmont will be giving away free reusable children’s masks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Families First Center, 315 E. Washington St. in Greensboro. The event is open to the public; participants will be able to drive up to the front of the building to pick up the masks.
For information, call 336-801-1133.
In collaboration with the Alamance-Guilford section of National Council of Negro Women, Kinsley, Me and Company with host a community baby shower Sept. 19 at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia. Community members are asked to donate items suitable for infants and toddlers.
Kinsley, Me and Company is a Greensboro nonprofit that was launched by Taleeka Jones, a single mother. Its mission is to connect women and children through education, blogging and lifestyle mentorship, while being of service to the community.
For information, email taleekajones@gmail.com or visit www.kinsleyandcompany.com.
The American Heart Association has announced that Merikay Hunt, founder and president of COACH MKay Companies, will serve as chairwoman for the 2020-2021 Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on the importance of women making themselves a priority by caring for their heart health and overall wellness. The Go Red for Women campaign also builds community awareness and empowers women to build meaningful connections.
Hospice of the Piedmont’s signature fundraiser, Taste of the Town, will take on a new format this year. Community members may purchase event tickets online. Each ticket purchase includes a donation back to Hospice of the Piedmont and redeemable food tickets to be used at participating locations.
Three tiers will be available:
- $25 ticket — $15 donation and one $10 food ticket
- $50 ticket — $30 donation and two $10 food tickets
- $100 ticket — $50 donation and five $10 food tickets
Ticketholders can use their food tickets at participating locations Aug. 18-22. Tickets can be used for take-out or eat-in, where available. Tickets are not redeemable for the purchase of alcoholic beverages.
Traditionally, 100% of the proceeds from Taste of the Town have benefited Hospice of the Piedmont. This year, in an effort to support local restaurant recovery efforts, vendors will be able to receive reimbursement from the organization for each $10 food ticket collected.
For information, visit www. hospiceofthepeidmont.org.
