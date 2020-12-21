Health Happenings

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network is offering more than 20 healing arts programs in January at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.

Classes include yoga, zentangling, sketching and more.

In addition to the nonprofit's regular monthly classes, it is offering “Introduction to Qigong Movement and Meditation,” a seven-week workshop with Bill Savage; “A Year in Nature” co-taught by horticultural therapist Cat Crowder and writer Molly Haile; “Sound Journey” with Alexander Tuttle; and more.

For a schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, the N.C. Alliance of YMCAs conducted a study to test the efficacy of N.C. YMCAs’ health protocols statewide.

The study examined YMCA fitness centers between Sept. 4 and Nov. 30. With nearly 1.3 million visits to 89 YMCA locations across North Carolina, the Y was notified of 57 COVID-19 cases — a positivity rate of .0045%.