Health Happenings

Mental Health Greensboro offers several peer-led self-help support groups which do not require registration and are free of charge. A Women’s Emotional Wellness group and the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro are also available.
For information about support group locations and parking, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org/support-groups.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro offers a variety of Compeer Connections activities as a way for peers to socialize while having fun and working on mental wellness.
Craft classes are at 1:30 p.m. Mondays. Participants work on everything from creating a stress ball to a shamrock wreath to an origami crane. To see the offerings, visit www.mhag.org/compeer-connections.
Creative writing classes are from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month.
For information, call 336-373-1402, email info@mhag.org or visit www.mhag.org.
* * * *
Restoration Place Counseling has seen an increase in calls this year and is adding three counselor positions to its team.
For information, call 336-542-2060 or visit https://rpcounseling.org.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network is offering more than 20 healing arts programs in January at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
Classes include yoga, zentangling, sketching and more.
In addition to the nonprofit's regular monthly classes, it is offering “Introduction to Qigong Movement and Meditation,” a seven-week workshop with Bill Savage; “A Year in Nature” co-taught by horticultural therapist Cat Crowder and writer Molly Haile; “Sound Journey” with Alexander Tuttle; and more.
For a schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, the N.C. Alliance of YMCAs conducted a study to test the efficacy of N.C. YMCAs’ health protocols statewide.
The study examined YMCA fitness centers between Sept. 4 and Nov. 30. With nearly 1.3 million visits to 89 YMCA locations across North Carolina, the Y was notified of 57 COVID-19 cases — a positivity rate of .0045%.
The study, which found no clusters in YMCA fitness centers, is a bright spot considering the Y’s struggle to balance substantial revenue losses with an unprecedented demand for critical services. Along with providing community members with opportunities to exercise, N.C. YMCAs have provided remote learning support for nearly 9,000 children at 117 sites, served or delivered more than 677,000 meals to those in need and made more than 88,000 wellness checks on seniors and others at risk since the start of the pandemic.
For information, visit www.ncymcaalliance.org/our-impact.
* * * *
Triad HealthCare Network, a physician-led accountable care organization, is mailing gift boxes to help 40,000 people stay safe over the holidays and into the new year. The organization’s “Be Ready Campaign” is sending masks, hand sanitizer and information about COVID-19 to its most vulnerable patients.
Although a lot of attention and hope has turned to vaccines, it will be a while before they are available to everyone.
“We still have a way to go in this pandemic," says, Dr. Jim Osborne, medical director at Triad HealthCare Network. “We sent the kits to those who, based on age and medical conditions, are at higher risk for bad outcomes from COVID-19 or influenza. We want them to stay vigilant until we make it to the finish line.”
Triad HealthCare Network is affiliated with Cone Health.
