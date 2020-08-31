The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro's annual Men Can Cook Event scheduled for October has been canceled because of COVID-19.
The Men Can Cook Silent Auction will still be held, virtually, beginning today, Aug. 31. Items for auction will include hundreds of items from table lamps to restaurant gift certificates to jewelry.
For information, call 336-275-6090 or visit www.womenscentergso.org.
* * * *
Resilient Guilford will meet for a virtual presentation and discussion on suicide prevention strategies, identifying risks and protection factors, and fostering connections, resilience and healing. This virtual event will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Immediately before the event, health care and behavioral health providers are invited to a coffee and conversation networking opportunity on Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. This is a dedicated space to support each other as helpers, build provider resilience and consult on difficult cases.
Also, How to Deal with Cultural Barriers in Accessing Mental Health Care will be offered on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
This training is free. It will be presented by Lisa Taylor of the Kellin Foundation and will be offered in partnership with the Guilford County System of Care Collaborative.
For information, contact LaMonica Mitchell at 877-425-4030 or guilfordfspadvocate@gmail.com. Also, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
* * * *
AuthoraCare Collective is presenting the first in a three-part free webinar series on Health Disparities, Diversity and Intentional Inclusion from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
The webinar is presented in partnership with Alamance Chamber, Cone Health, Fox Rothschild, Attorneys at Law, and Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Register at tinyurl.com/y65vcyqv; the webinar ID is 970 8408 0473.
Or join via phone: 301-715-8592.
* * * *
Kellin Foundation's annual Journey to Brave benefit, fundraiser and auction will be Sept. 14-18. The weeklong campaign, silent auction and online event will highlight the work that the foundation has been doing in the community.
Fundraising is already under way. To make a charitable donation, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro will offer, Being Your Authentic Self, a class that meets in person and online at 10 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 2.
The nonprofit is offering the online class, Learning to Love Yourself, to help peers identify problem behaviors then develop skills to change those behaviors to improve their self-esteem and self-confidence. This class begins Oct. 8.
The nonprofit has two spots left in its Whole Health Action Management class. It will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 2. Whole Health Action Management is a peer-led intervention for people with chronic health and behavioral health conditions that activates self-management to create and sustain new health behavior.
Also, the nonprofit is offering a variety of crafting classes on the following days: Aug. 31, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. The nonprofit is also offering online gaming time via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. on Fridays.
For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
* * * *
The Huntington's Disease Society of America's North Carolina Chapter is holding a Virtual Education Day under the HDSA and ME program from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
The event is to educate patients, family members and professionals about the latest research, emerging therapies, care for individuals with Huntington’s disease in long-term care facilities and services for people with Huntington's disease.
Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic that affects the nerve cells in the brain. In North Carolina, the total HD population is more than 10,000.
For information, visit http://northcarolina.hdsa.org/educationday.
