Health Happenings

This holiday season, Sanctuary House's A Sweet Success! Bakery and Family Service of the Piedmont have partnered to create and sell peanut butter and chocolate goodness bark. This is a special order item and with limited quantities available.

The bark is made by Tom Campbell, Family Service of the Piedmont's CEO.

All proceeds will go toward programs of Sanctuary House and Family Services of the Piedmont with the goal of raising awareness for child and adult mental health.

The cost is $15 for a 5- or 6-ounce container.

This is pre-order only; call 336-215-8239 or email sweetsuccess@shgso.org to order.

Those who order by today, Dec. 14, may pick up the bark on Thursday, Dec. 17, or Friday, Dec. 18.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has published “Crisis Services: Meeting Needs, Saving Lives,” which features best practices and related areas of crisis services for use by community leaders and health care providers to work toward better outcomes for Americans in crisis.