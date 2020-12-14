Health Happenings

This holiday season, Sanctuary House's A Sweet Success! Bakery and Family Service of the Piedmont have partnered to create and sell peanut butter and chocolate goodness bark. This is a special order item and with limited quantities available.
The bark is made by Tom Campbell, Family Service of the Piedmont's CEO.
All proceeds will go toward programs of Sanctuary House and Family Services of the Piedmont with the goal of raising awareness for child and adult mental health.
The cost is $15 for a 5- or 6-ounce container.
This is pre-order only; call 336-215-8239 or email sweetsuccess@shgso.org to order.
Those who order by today, Dec. 14, may pick up the bark on Thursday, Dec. 17, or Friday, Dec. 18.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has published “Crisis Services: Meeting Needs, Saving Lives,” which features best practices and related areas of crisis services for use by community leaders and health care providers to work toward better outcomes for Americans in crisis.
The book includes SAMHSA’s “National Guidelines for Behavioral Health Crisis Care: Best Practice Toolkit” and related papers on crisis services. The toolkit has clinical and health services research, a review of top national program practices and approaches that support best practice implementation. The related papers address issues relevant to crisis services, homelessness, technology advances, substance use, legal issues impacting crisis services, financing crisis care, diverse populations, children and adolescents, rural and frontier areas, and the role of law enforcement.
In October, SAMHSA released a mobile app, My Mental Health Crisis Plan, that allows those with serious mental illness to create a plan to guide their treatment during a mental health crisis. The app was developed through SMI Adviser, a project funded by SAMHSA and administered by the American Psychiatric Association.
Mental Health Greensboro at 700 Walter Reed Drive has announced the following Wellness Academy classes:
- Resurgence: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 28. First of four-week class. In-person and online.
- Whole Health Action Management: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 6. Peer-led intervention for people with chronic health and behavioral health conditions that activates self-management to create and sustain new health behavior. First of four-week class. In-person.
- Down The Rabbit Hole: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 7. Learn to manage cognitive distortions. First of eight sessions. In-person and online.
- Wellness Recovery Action Plan: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 7. Students will explore their own personal symptoms, triggers, strategies to promote wellness and hopes. First of 10 sessions. In-person.
- Grief & Loss: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12. Strengthen the places broken by grief and loss by processing unaddressed pain. In-person. First of 12 sessions.
- Anger Management: noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Learn techniques and skills for successfully managing anger. In-person and online.
- Being Your Authentic Self: 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Learn what it means to live an honest and truthful life. In-person and online. First of six sessions.
Registration is required. Call 336-373-1402, email info@mhag.org or visit www.mhag.org for more information.
