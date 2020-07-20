The Hospice Thrift Store, at 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington, is reopening to customers.
Reduced hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only.
Face masks will be required for all visitors and staff. Shoppers are asked to practice social distancing. Donations will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are placed on the sales floor. Frequent sanitizing of carts and other high-touch surfaces will take place. Plexiglass shields have been installed at all checkout counters.
Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays only. Volunteers will unload donations without donors exiting their vehicles.
The Hospice Thrift Store generates funds that help support AuthoraCare Collective’s hospice programs and services.
For information, call 336-229-0490.
***
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recently expanded the hours of its help line. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Families affected by dementia-related illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease, individuals living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, professional caregivers and anyone who has questions about brain health can connect with a licensed social worker through the AFA Helpline by:
- Calling 866-232-8484
- Visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right hand corner
- Sending a text message to 646-586-5283
The web chat and text message features can serve people in more than 90 different languages.
***
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Western North Carolina’s Trailblaze Challenge has gone online.
Billed as Blaze Your Own Trail, participants may hike, walk, run, bike, swim or move their way to completing 28.3 total miles anywhere, at their own pace.
Inspired by the Trailblaze Challenge program, where participants hike 28.3 miles in one day, Blaze Your Own Trail is a completely online program that allows participants to meet their fitness goals and make life-changing wishes possible for children with critical illnesses.
Registration is open through Aug. 31 and mileage can be completed at any time. The cost to participate is $60 and there is no additional fundraising required.
For information, visit https://nc.wish.org.
***
The 28th annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run, set for Sept. 28-Oct. 3, will be held online this year.
Register at www.womensonly5k.com. There, participants will find instructions on downloading the event app and taking part in the Women’s Only virtual race. T-shirts and keepsake bibs will be mailed to those registering before Sept. 11. Those registering after will be instructed on picking up race materials in person at drive-by events at Omega Sports on Battleground Avenue.
Participants are encouraged to join the Women’s Only 5K community at #WO5K.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can’t pay for the screening. The Alight Program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.
Nearly 600 women received mammograms through the Women’s Only last year.
***
Cardinal Innovations is offering a variety of online wellness programs at 11 a.m. weekdays.
Programming includes yoga, line dancing, breathing and relaxation, nutrition, Pilates, arts and crafts, and more.
For information, call 336-714-9100 or visit www.cardinalinnovations.org.
