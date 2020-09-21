Health Happenings

The Hartley YMCA branch will offer Livestrong, a free virtual cancer wellness program, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 6-Dec. 1.
The program helps those who are living with or have survived cancer to strengthen their spirits, minds and bodies.
To register, visit the Hartley Drive YMCA at 150 W. Hartley Drive, High Point; or contact Jeremy Haskins at 336-822-6680 or jhaskins@hpymca.org. Registration deadline is Sept. 29.
* * * *
The Creative Aging Network NC has placed all community programs on hold indefinitely because of COVID-19.
However, the network, which wants to connect artists with aging service providers to increase older adults’ access to creative opportunities, is offering a variety of virtual art classes.
Visit http://can-nc.org/events.
* * * *
High Point Medical Center's Heart and Sole 5K and Charity Walk will be in late October.
Participants may run a 5K on their own or in teams any time between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 and submit their results for placement and recognition.
Participants who register before Oct. 8 will get a race T-shirt.
Proceeds benefit Heart Strides, the center's Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program.
To register, visit www.highpointregionalhealthfoundation.com.
For information, call 336-878-6293.
* * * *
BrightStar Care, a national, private duty in-home care and medical staffing franchise that provides medical and non-medical services to clients within their own homes, opened its newest location in Greensboro in early August. The location, owned by Jill and Todd Starcevich, is at 416 Gallimore Dairy Road, Suite B.
Skilled medical services and personal care are available day and night through the new location.
For information, call 336-265-3500.
* * * *
Joe and Josie Trippodo will host a fundraiser Oct. 11 at Double Oaks Bed & Breakfast, 204 N. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro, for their 4-year-old daughter, Charleston, who has Rett syndrome, a rare genetic mutation affecting brain development in girls.
The fundraiser is a silent auction; the parents are asking for gift certificates or gift baskets.
Local donations can be picked up or mailed to: Charleston Trippodo, 508 N. Mendenhall St., Greensboro NC, 27401.
The proceeds will be used to pay for Charleston’s medical care and donated to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust.
For information, call 336-587-1410 or visit www.facebook.com/charleston.trippodo. Also, visit www.directlyto.org/projects/charlies-angels to make a donation. Continuous funds are needed for Charleston’s care and therapy.
* * * *
Restoration Place Counseling is asking its supporters to vote for their favorite 2020 Restoration Runway models.
Voters can choose one or multiple favorites from this year's lineup of models, who will strut their stuff via a virtual runway at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
The nonprofit will crown one of them “Greensboro’s Next Top Model” and have his or her photo framed in a place of honor for excellent volunteer service at Restoration Place Counseling.
Each vote is $5, and voting is unlimited.
Once voting ends, the names of all the voters will be entered in a drawing for a free 12-pack of cookies from THA Cookie Pusha.
To vote, visit tinyurl.com/y3352na2.