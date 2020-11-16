Health Happenings

Dr. Christina Rama, chief hospitalist and physician adviser with Cone Health, has raised $31,600 for Sanctuary House, a mental health organization in Greensboro. Her goal is to raise $50,000 in honor of her late sister Regina who was assisted by the nonprofit.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com and search for "Christina Rama's Annual Fundraiser."
* * * *
The Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development, and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) at UNCG has planned a virtual lunch and learn event for 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, via Zoom.
Deborah Lekan, an assistant professor, will talk about aging and frailty.
Registration is required; email Charletha Jordan at cljordan@uncg.edu or join the day of via the Zoom meeting link at https://uncg.zoom.us/j/99425235180?pwd=WjFHQitEc2ovL1hQMUFQSkIwZkxMQT09.
This meeting is sponsored by the UNCG Gerontology Program and the Office of Research and Engagement. It will be recorded for future access.
For information, call 336-334-5147.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network is offering more than 20 healing arts programs in December at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
And in addition to the network's regular monthly arts and wellness classes, the network is featuring several special classes that include Poetic Practice: A Path toward Wellbeing, led by poet and author Jacinta V. White, a Popup cards workshop with fine art book maker and paper marbling artist Susanne Baker, a folk embroidery holiday decoration class with fiber arts instructor Jacqui Mehring and a holiday ornament quilling class with artist Mavis Liggett.
Registration for many programs closes this week.
For a program schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
A free health clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.
Flu shots will be offered. Drop-ins will be accepted but appointments are preferred; contact Sierra Mapp at 336-223-6010 or sierra.ludd@oakstreethealth.com.
There also will be blood pressure checks, A1c testing and COVID-19 testing, and the church's food pantry will be open. For information about the pantry, call 336-272-4505 or email smattumc600@gmail.com.
Masks will be required and social distancing observed.
Bring proper identification and insurance information, if possible. The testing is in conjunction with the Oak Street Health Clinic and the Old North State Medical Society.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering the following workshops, online and in-person:
- Attitude of Gratitude: 10 a.m. Nov. 25. Will examine how to remain grateful under the stress of the holidays.
- Holiday Blues: 10 a.m. Dec. 2. Examine strategies with coping and overcoming the holiday blues.
- So You Want To Make a Resolution: 10 a.m. Dec. 9. Create a resolution plan that sticks, learn strategies to make a resolution that works for you.
Also, the nonprofit will offer Christmas for Cookies at the North Pole at 1 p.m. Dec. 3. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and a Christmas movie.
Registration is required for each event; call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!