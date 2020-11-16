Health Happenings

And in addition to the network's regular monthly arts and wellness classes, the network is featuring several special classes that include Poetic Practice: A Path toward Wellbeing, led by poet and author Jacinta V. White, a Popup cards workshop with fine art book maker and paper marbling artist Susanne Baker, a folk embroidery holiday decoration class with fiber arts instructor Jacqui Mehring and a holiday ornament quilling class with artist Mavis Liggett.

Registration for many programs closes this week.

For a program schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

* * * *

A free health clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.

Flu shots will be offered. Drop-ins will be accepted but appointments are preferred; contact Sierra Mapp at 336-223-6010 or sierra.ludd@oakstreethealth.com.

There also will be blood pressure checks, A1c testing and COVID-19 testing, and the church's food pantry will be open. For information about the pantry, call 336-272-4505 or email smattumc600@gmail.com.

Masks will be required and social distancing observed.