Harris Teeter has launched its Health Partner Round Up Campaign to benefit the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, JDRF and Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Now through Sept. 29, Harris Teeter shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout. The funds collected throughout the campaign will be evenly distributed among the four health charity partners; 100% of the funds will benefit the community in which the donation was made.
* * * *
UNCG's Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub's first event of the fall semester is set for 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom.
Presenters will share information about opportunities for collaboration among GROWTH members.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/y6bmn3mp. Meeting ID: 977 4042 5400. Passcode: 389581.
For information, call 336-334-5147.
* * * *
The Barry Joyce Kicking Cancer Challenge is set for Sept. 28 at Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive in Stoneville.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
There will be supper at 5 p.m. with tournament prizes at 5:30 p.m.
The registration fee is $100. Proceeds benefit The Barry L. Joyce local cancer support fund.
For information, call 336-427-4357, email info@bljcancerfund.org or visit www.bljcancerfund.org.
* * * *
In collaboration with the Alamance-Guilford section of National Council of Negro Women, Kinsley, Me and Company will host a community baby shower from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia. Community members are asked to donate items suitable for infants and toddlers.
Kinsley, Me and Company is a Greensboro nonprofit that was launched by Taleeka Jones, a single mother. Its mission is to connect women and children through education, blogging and lifestyle mentorship, while being of service to the community.
For information, email taleekajones@gmail.com or visit www.kinsleyandcompany.com.
* * * *
Out of the Garden Project will hold its annual fundraiser, Hearts for Hope, at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. The free event will be a condensed and virtual version of the usual event. For information, contact Kristy Milholin at kristy@outofthegardentproject.org.
* * * *
Hutchinson Family Offices is the lead sponsor of the 13th annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament, set for Oct. 2 at Grandover Resort in Greensboro.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will provide support for the Marine Corps League’s charitable causes such as Marine Families in Need, Partners Ending Homelessness, Toys for Tots and more.
For information, call 202-285-4141 or visit www.mcl260.info.
* * * *
Restoration Place Counseling has announced that the all-virtual Restoration Runway: A New Vision (Version 2.0) will air live at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 from Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.
Originally scheduled for March 19, RPC postponed the event to Sept. 25 because of the pandemic.
There will be music, dramatic lighting, dialogue and talent.
Guests are encouraged to gather with small groups of friends in a fun “watch party” style.
Each ticketed guest will receive a special “Watch Party Kit” including catering-to-go by 1618 On Location, signature cocktail mixer, dessert by Tha Cookie Pusha, the event program and a large grocery tote full of swag.
Proceeds help provide professional counseling services to girls and women at significantly discounted prices.
To purchase a private link, visit BidPal.net/2020vision.
