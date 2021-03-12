Helping Hands

Core classes focus on effective communication, personal development, money smarts, computers for job searches and more.

For information, call 336-691-5780 in Greensboro or 336-882-4141, Ext. 8515 in High Point. Also, visit www.wrlp.net.

Gifts

Employees of AkzoNobel in High Point donated more than $15,543 to support children and families affected by COVID-19 through programs at The Salvation Army of High Point.

“We want to thank AkzoNobel and their amazing employees for donating to The Salvation Army during one of the most challenging years in history,” said Captains Lars-Otto and Ingrid Ljungholm. “AkzoNobel has been donating to The Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drive for the last 10 years and this past year, they went above and beyond by raising more than $12,500 through employee donations and matching dollars — all to help local families and their neighbors in need within the High Point community.”

Grants

The North Carolina Zoo was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums as part of the Saving Animals from Extinction program. The grant is for a project that proposed how to protect the black rhino population during the coronavirus pandemic.