Helping Hands

Activities
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro celebrated new homeowners in two dedicationss that acknowledged their hard work in qualifying for an affordable mortgage and 250 hours of sweat equity in building homes.
In the White Oaks Heights neighborhood, the Mohamed family, Ayoub and Rowa and children, stepped out onto the driveway of their newly constructed 1,223-square-foot, three bedroom home, featuring Energy Star appliances.
Across town in Arbor Court, Tarikah Etheridge became one of Habitat Greensboro’s youngest, single homeowner for her condominium.
The new homeowners have worked side-by-side with professionals and volunteers building safe, affordable housing important to qualifying individuals and families.
Announcements
The Welfare Reform Liaison Project offers free employment training to eligible Guilford County residents.
The nonprofit strives to meet the needs of economically disadvantaged individuals and potential employers.
Eligibility requirements include: Individuals must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, be a Guilford County resident, and be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
Core classes focus on effective communication, personal development, money smarts, computers for job searches and more.
For information, call 336-691-5780 in Greensboro or 336-882-4141, Ext. 8515 in High Point. Also, visit www.wrlp.net.
Gifts
Employees of AkzoNobel in High Point donated more than $15,543 to support children and families affected by COVID-19 through programs at The Salvation Army of High Point.
“We want to thank AkzoNobel and their amazing employees for donating to The Salvation Army during one of the most challenging years in history,” said Captains Lars-Otto and Ingrid Ljungholm. “AkzoNobel has been donating to The Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drive for the last 10 years and this past year, they went above and beyond by raising more than $12,500 through employee donations and matching dollars — all to help local families and their neighbors in need within the High Point community.”
Grants
The North Carolina Zoo was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums as part of the Saving Animals from Extinction program. The grant is for a project that proposed how to protect the black rhino population during the coronavirus pandemic.
This project will provide support to maintain conservation activities that will benefit black rhino populations found in the southwest African country of Namibia. This work will also benefit white rhinos, which occur in the same area, along with other wildlife.
A key component is the anti-poaching software SMART (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool), which the zoo helped develop. SMART allows rangers on patrol to collect essential conservation data on rugged smartphones. Data will be analyzed at headquarters to assess threats to rhinos and other wildlife.
The grant will also provide logistical support to anti-poaching patrols (e.g., vehicle fuel and repair) along with maintaining the infrastructure necessary to promote rhino conservation, such as improved roads, water holes and fencing.
The North Carolina Zoo is home to an all-female crash (or herd) of nine white rhinos on its 40-acre Watani Grasslands habitat: adults Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby and Olivia; juveniles Nandi and Bonnie (both born in 2018); and calves Mguu and Jojo, who were born in 2020.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.