Helping Hands

Announcements
SFW is accepting applications through Wednesday, Sept. 23, for its 19th annual CreateAthon, an initiative aimed at helping local nonprofits with little or no marketing budget. Nonprofits are invited to apply to receive work including logo design, brochure development, website design and video. This year’s event will take place Oct. 29.
Nonprofits committed to promoting social justice and those that have been affected by COVID-19 are especially encouraged to apply.
Selections are chosen based on need and nonprofits will be notified by Sept. 28. All SFW employees will dedicate their time on Oct. 29 to take part in the event.
To apply, visit www.sfwresults.com/createathon/.
* * * *
National Adult and Family Literacy Week, which begins Sept. 20, aims to raise awareness and assist those in need of literacy services. Reading Connections will be promoting adult education and family literacy through a social media campaign on Instagram @reading_connections and Facebook @readingconnections. Information about literacy, becoming a student, donating and volunteering will be shared throughout the week.
Currently, 36 million adults in the United States struggle with literacy, including nearly 80,000 people in Guilford County.
* * * *
A special program about the Alamance County Business Recovery Loan Program will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Alamance Community College, Main Building Auditorium, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham. Scott Schomburg, city executive at Self-Help Credit Union, and Ervin Allen, director of ACC's Small Business Center, will present.
The program offers loans for local small businesses from $2,500 to $25,000.
For information, call 336-506-4312 or email Ervin.allen@alamancecc.edu.
Grants
Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $200,000 grant to my-FutureNC in support of its education and workforce initiatives in North Carolina. In the last five years, the foundation has invested more than $19 million in education and workforce initiatives in North Carolina.
On Feb. 20, 2019, myFutureNC stated its goal for the future of education in the state — that by 2030, 2 million North Carolinians ages 25 to 44 have a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree.
* * * *
The NC Local News Lab at the North Carolina Community Foundation made a grant of $100,000 to the NC Local News Workshop at Elon to foster connections, support organizations and promote equitable, inclusive and accessible service of communities. Its programming will support organizations that inform communities across the state.
* * * *
Post Consumer Brands in Asheboro donated $10,000 to the United Way of Randolph County and $25,000 to the Christians United Outreach Center to support local hunger relief efforts. The donation to the United Way of Randolph County was made in place of the company’s annual “Cereal Day for United Way” community cereal sale, which is typically held in late September.
The company canceled this year’s event due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions. The $25,000 donation to the Christians United Outreach Center was made in honor of two company milestones — the 125th anniversary of the Post brand and the 100th anniversary of the Malt-O-Meal brand.
