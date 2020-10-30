Helping Hands

Announcements
The Salvation Army of High Point will host its annual fall festival event and celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 30, at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
Admission is free to this outdoor, family-friendly event.
There will be free food and candy, a costume contest, cake walk and outdoor games.
For information, call 336-881-5448.
* * * *
United Way of Greater High Point will distribute space heaters to local seniors in need from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive.
Heaters will be available at no cost to High Point, Archdale, Trinity and Jamestown residents on a first come, first serve basis though the United Way of Greater High Point’s “Give the Gift of Warmth” program. Photo identification is required for all applicants.
Space heaters are still needed. Donors may deliver new heaters or make a donation for heaters at the United Way of Greater High Point at 815 Phillips Ave.
For information, call 336-899-0879.
* * * *
High Point has received funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Qualified residents of High Point may apply for a one-time, emergency mortgage or rent assistance up to $1,000. Both types of assistance are being coordinated by the High Point Community Development and Housing Department and Housing Consultants Group. The city has earmarked more than $50,000 for this assistance.
To qualify for either program, the applicant's home must be located within High Point city limits and the applicant must be at least 18 with a household income of less than 80% of the area median income.
Residents can receive up to $1,000 in mortgage or rent assistance (payable to their mortgage company or landlord) and he or she must have been current on their mortgage or lease through Feb. 29, 2020.
Applications will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For information, call 336-850-4040 or visit www.housingconsultantsgroup.org.
* * * *
High Point will open the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
Residents may drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:
- Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers
- Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives
- Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid
- Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals
- Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only, not for businesses. Materials should be in motorists' car trunks or truck beds.
For information, call 336-823-0756 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/whatdoidowith.
* * * *
The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will host the annual Big Sweep cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7. The Big Sweep targets streams, lakes, waterways, parks, the greenway and some streets for litter removal to prevent debris from being washed into waterways and other bodies of water.
Volunteers can participate by registering at www.highpointnc.gov/bigsweep. Pre-registration is requested; supplies will be provided to volunteers in a drive-thru fashion at the High Point Athletic Complex, Miracle League Field, 2920 School Park Road. All volunteers are also entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to area food banks and will receive an additional entry into the gift card drawing for each food item they donate.
The Big Sweep is sponsored by Blue Ridge Companies, High Point Parks & Recreation Department, Leggett & Platt Inc., Pinnacle Financial Partners, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Vomela Motor Sports Design.
For information, call 336-883-3520 or email rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.
Grants
The Guilford County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for new community gardens. Grant recipients will be assigned an Extension Master Gardener Volunteer as a garden mentor.
The grant application deadline is Jan. 11. The application requires a project description, project details, details of money usage and future garden plans.
For information, call 336-641-2400 or visit http://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant.
* * * *
ArtsGreensboro is accepting applications for its Multicultural Grassroots Grants for all Greensboro-based multicultural organizations (defined as African American, Asian American, Latino or Native American arts groups) for project and operating support. Funded through the North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program, this program is intended to provide access to Greensboro citizens' quality arts experiences.
The application deadline is Nov. 27.
For information, contact Darlene McClinton at 336-279-7086 or visit www.artsgreensboro.org/multicultural-grassroots-grants.
