Helping Hands

High Point has received funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Qualified residents of High Point may apply for a one-time, emergency mortgage or rent assistance up to $1,000. Both types of assistance are being coordinated by the High Point Community Development and Housing Department and Housing Consultants Group. The city has earmarked more than $50,000 for this assistance.

To qualify for either program, the applicant's home must be located within High Point city limits and the applicant must be at least 18 with a household income of less than 80% of the area median income.

Residents can receive up to $1,000 in mortgage or rent assistance (payable to their mortgage company or landlord) and he or she must have been current on their mortgage or lease through Feb. 29, 2020.

Applications will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For information, call 336-850-4040 or visit www.housingconsultantsgroup.org.

High Point will open the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.