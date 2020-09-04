Announcements
Through Sept. 30, residents may adopt any dog or cat for $20 at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road in Burlington. Adoptions include spay/neuter and vaccines.
View available adoptable animals at www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets and email animalservices@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment for a meet and greet. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Horse Education Rescue Organization is inviting the public to create and submit artwork that can be included in a charity auction this December. Proceeds from the auction will support and sustain HERO’s mission, which is to rescue, rehabilitate and find good homes for equines.
Artists must incorporate one or more horseshoes into their artwork.
All artwork must be submitted to Northwood Stables in Winston-Salem by Nov. 30; the auction will be held Dec. 14, rain or shine.
For information, visit www.heroequinerescue.org.
Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the conservation of a 200-acre property located in Montgomery County in partnership with the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund. The landowners worked with TRLT to place the parcel under a permanent conservation easement in August 2020. This conservation easement protects the property permanently from subdivision and development, ensures that the hardwood forest buffer remains intact and the uplands remain as a working longleaf pine forest.
The conserved property is located along Drowning Creek. The area presents a combination of Piedmont and Coastal Plain ecology. Northern pine snakes, nonvenomous snakes which are endemic to the region, are known to occur nearby. The Drowning Creek watershed contains native hardwood trees, rocky outcrops and mountain laurel. Prescribed fire is a management tool used here, which enhances important longleaf pine forest habitat.
Secretary of N.C. Department of Information Technology and State Chief Information Officer Tracy S. Doaks is urging the public to participate in the new North Carolina Broadband Survey, launched Aug. 24, by the NCDIT’s Broadband Infrastructure Office.
The five-minute survey was created in collaboration with the Friday Institute at N.C. State. The survey can be taken online for users with internet access and by phone for users without service, and will be available in both English and Spanish.
Information gathered using the survey will be used to provide context to the state’s broadband picture, guiding funding opportunities through North Carolina’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program, informing research and policy recommendations, and supporting strategic targeting of additional funding channels.
This project is an extension of NCDIT’s Speed Reporting Tool, which allowed people to report whether they have internet access at their home or business and determine the speeds received at their address.
To access the online survey, visit ncbroadband.gov/survey. Residents without internet service, but with phones capable of text messaging, can text “internet” to 919-750-0553. Standard text messaging rates will apply.
Residents with land lines or cell phones that do not have texting capability, may call 919-750-0553. The interactive voice response system will guide them through a series of short questions to obtain their address and register it in the database as having no internet capability.
Grants
After Gateway, a day program and family support service for severely disabled adults in Greensboro, is the recipient of the ADI Foundation’s first community grant.
After Gateway will use the $25,000 grant for COVID-related social distancing supplies and equipment as well as iPads for participants and security items. Security items include door cameras and upgraded doors with improved locks.
After Analog Devices engineers visited After Gateway in 2019 and researched communication deficits, ADI invented a communication device for the After Gateway participants to use with staff and other participants.
For information about Analog Devices, visit www.analog.com.
