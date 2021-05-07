Helping Hands

Announcements

JDRF — Piedmont Triad will honor community leaders Susan and Martin Gilmore at its 21st annual Hope Gala, which will take place virtually on May 15.

Although this year’s event will be livestreamed, the Hope Gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the gala has raised at least $1 million to fund Type 1 diabetes research in nine of the past 10 years, raising approximately $18.8 million in its first 20 years.

The Gilmores’ daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007, at the age of 14.

The members of the volunteer gala leadership team include: chairpersons, Betsy Saye and Paul Fulton; corporate chairpersons, Whit Edwards and Brett Hoge; board fundraising and development chairman, Brad Calloway; fund a cure chairwoman, Margaret Gilmore; auction chairwoman, Eva Mothershed; and event experience chairpersons, Wendy Calloway and Alejandra and Cliff Thompson.

Celebratory heat-and-serve three-course meals, prepared by Dion Sprenkle, executive chef for the Benton Convention Center, must be reserved by today, May 7.