Helping Hands

Announcements
JDRF — Piedmont Triad will honor community leaders Susan and Martin Gilmore at its 21st annual Hope Gala, which will take place virtually on May 15.
Although this year’s event will be livestreamed, the Hope Gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the gala has raised at least $1 million to fund Type 1 diabetes research in nine of the past 10 years, raising approximately $18.8 million in its first 20 years.
The Gilmores’ daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007, at the age of 14.
The members of the volunteer gala leadership team include: chairpersons, Betsy Saye and Paul Fulton; corporate chairpersons, Whit Edwards and Brett Hoge; board fundraising and development chairman, Brad Calloway; fund a cure chairwoman, Margaret Gilmore; auction chairwoman, Eva Mothershed; and event experience chairpersons, Wendy Calloway and Alejandra and Cliff Thompson.
Celebratory heat-and-serve three-course meals, prepared by Dion Sprenkle, executive chef for the Benton Convention Center, must be reserved by today, May 7.
Visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2021 to learn more, register, order meals and gain access to a raffle, auction, research donations and more.
For information, email eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org.
Out of the Garden Project has planned three fundraising concerts for this summer, all starting at 6 p.m. and taking place at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 South in Greensboro:
Concert 1: May 27. With The Laidback Suites & iAlign Dance Company featuring Brittany Cleckley. Rain date, May 30.
Concert 2: July 29. Performers to be announced. Rain date, Aug. 1.
Concert 3: Sept. 23. Performers to be announced. Rain date, Sept. 26.
Participants will gather to share a meal, experience live entertainment and provide an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local children and families. The Summer Concert Series will replace the annual Hearts for Hope fundraiser.
Tickets are $60 and include a meal. Visit https://tinyurl.com/26tju4ba to purchase tickets.
