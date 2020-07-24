Activities
Greensboro Opera has donated $5,000 to BackPack Beginnings, to provide free food for hungry children during the summer.
Founded and directed by Parker White, BackPack Beginnings distributes food bags to children in need.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BackPack Beginnings has seen an increased need for its food programs during the spring and summer, White said. It expects that elevated level to continue throughout the 2020-21 school year.
“Food insecurity across North Carolina has increased from 12.9% prior to COVID-19 to 24% post COVID-19,” White said.
Announcements
Democracy North Carolina is encouraging nonpartisan civic groups, faith communities and/or nonprofits to apply for $500 mini-grants to become voting advocates.
Participants will receive one hour of online training, attend their County’s Board of Elections meetings and work with other advocates and election officials.
To apply, visit https://forms.gle/qqeKGtj3iuNqTowUA.
For information, contact Alissa Ellis at 919-908-7937 or alissa@democracync.org.
Grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $582,200 grant to the Veterans Life Center, a planned residential facility for 21st-century veterans experiencing problems reintegrating to civilian life.
Construction of the VLC’s SECU Veterans Residence Building is nearing completion in Butner, and is expected to open in 2020. At full capacity, it will house approximately 100 male and female veterans and coordinate a battery of services including mental, behavioral and physical health therapy, life skills training, spiritual and family counseling, and vocational education.
***
The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina have announced nine community health mini-grant awards, totaling $35,000 in the Triad. These local mini-grants focus on food insecurity, access to healthy food, access to care and blood pressure management.
Community health mini-grant Triad awardees include: Cobblestone Farmers Market, $4,000 (COVID-19 specific); Cone Health, $6,500; Guilford Community Care Network, $3,500; Imprints Cares, $2,500; Magnolia House Foundation, $5,000; Neighborhood Markets: Green for Greens Fund: Matching SNAP Dollars, $2,500; New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, $5,000; Out of the Garden, $3,500; and SMSi Healthy Living Solutions, $2,500.
