Helping Hands

The organization will offer transportation, food and entertainment to those who come out and vote.

Future Alamance is comprised of concerned Alamance County residents whose mission is to promote unity among the residents of Alamance County through economic enfranchisement, educational access, civic engagement and equity, while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of all people.

For information, email info@futurelamance.org or visit http://futurealamance.org.

* * * *

Reading Connections, an adult and family literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who are able to work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and work readiness skills. Tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or similar online meeting platforms.

Volunteers may attend an orientation session from 10 a.m. to noon or from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The training session will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Specific information regarding how to log in to Zoom for training will be emailed prior to the orientation date. To register for training or for more information, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org.