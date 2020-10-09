Helping Hands

Achievers
Guilford County District Court Judge Bill Davis welcomed 15 community volunteers to the Juvenile Court System in Guilford County’s North Carolina Judicial District 18 by administering the guardian ad litem oath during a ceremony outside the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Sept. 30. The swearing-in was the culmination of five weeks of training completed by the volunteers and is the second GAL class to complete a 100% virtual training.
Members of the class are: Jehan Al Rifaie, Laura Berkstresser, Chris Bryce, Sara Henderson, Cassy Sampson, Schae Scott, Nora Shoemake, Carole Stoneking and Faith Webb, all of Greensboro; La’Ronda Arnold, Linda Lamar, Samantha Rouse, Ameriah Sink, all of High Point; and Amanda Cook and Kris Devaney, both of Summerfield.
The new guardians ad litem will be appointed by the court to advocate for the best interest of 30 abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.
The Guilford County program is part of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, which recruits, trains and supervises volunteer advocates in every county across the state to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected and dependent children in the state court system. Volunteer advocates work with an attorney to form a plan that ensures these children are placed in a safe, permanent home.
For information, call 336-412-7580 or www.VolunteerForGAL.org.
Announcements
The Kellin Foundation raised $20,447 in donations and sponsorships during its Journey to Brave fundraiser.
The nonprofit's mission is to build resilient children, families and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy and community outreach.
To donate, visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/kellin-foundation/text-to-give.
Also, Natty Greene's in downtown Greensboro will host a fundraiser to support the foundation Oct. 14.
Have a meal and 10% of proceeds will go to helping the foundation. Order online at www.nattygreenes.com, place your order for pickup by calling 336-274-1373 or dine at the 345 S. Elm St. location.
* * * *
Future Alamance is organizing the initiative “Souls to the Polls,” to get people to the polls early.
The event, set for noon Oct. 18 at Elmira Community Center, 810 Wicker St. in Burlington, will encourage voters to vote after church and as a family.
Future Alamance will host a march led by a local drumline starting at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 600 Rauhut St. in Burlington and ending at the community center.
The organization will offer transportation, food and entertainment to those who come out and vote.
Future Alamance is comprised of concerned Alamance County residents whose mission is to promote unity among the residents of Alamance County through economic enfranchisement, educational access, civic engagement and equity, while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of all people.
For information, email info@futurelamance.org or visit http://futurealamance.org.
* * * *
Reading Connections, an adult and family literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who are able to work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and work readiness skills. Tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or similar online meeting platforms.
Volunteers may attend an orientation session from 10 a.m. to noon or from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The training session will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Specific information regarding how to log in to Zoom for training will be emailed prior to the orientation date. To register for training or for more information, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org.
The training includes an introduction to the agency, requirements for becoming a tutor or instructor, the four components of reading, working with different learning styles, lesson planning and much more. Trained volunteers may work with one or more students online. Instruction can take place mornings, afternoons or evenings, depending on tutor and student availability.
Around one in five adults in Guilford County – almost 80,000 individuals – lack the basic skills to fill out a job application or read a children’s book. Another 25% cannot read at a high school level. Adults with low literacy are more likely to be unemployed and to live in poverty. Reading Connections provides programs focused on basic reading and writing, math, GED preparation, essential employment readiness skills, basic computer use, family literacy and English skills for speakers of other languages. Visit readingconnections.org to learn more.
* * * *
The Westerwood 5K race is set for Oct. 27-Nov. 7.
Participants may run or walk any time between 5 a.m. Oct. 27 and 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
Registrants will be invited to donate to BackPack Beginnings and Greensboro Urban Ministry.
For information, visit https://backpackbeginnings.org/event/westerwood-5k/.
* * * *
Greensboro Downtown Parks has launched a $10K in 10 Weeks campaign.
Limited access to philanthropic resources and public health safety measures, such as restrictions on community gatherings, have drastically cut into the nonprofit's ability to raise the funds needed to maintain Center City and LeBauer parks.
To donate, visit https://donorbox.org/10k-in-10-weeks.
The campaign ends Dec. 11.
* * * *
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit North Carolina Pottery Center will hold its 2020 gala, raffle and benefit auction online.
The fundraiser is billed as Working Together because most of the works in this year’s online silent auction have been made by two or more potters working collaboratively and safely to illustrate the importance of working together in challenging times and circumstances.
The silent auction runs from Oct. 18-25. The online raffle ends at 8 p.m. Oct. 25.
The gala, an online streaming event, is from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Advance registration is required and the registration fee is $10.
To register, bid on items and purchase raffle tickets, visit www.ncpcgala.org.
* * * *
Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center and the Horse Education and Rescue Organization are hosting a holiday market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at 6825 Rolling View Drive in Tobaccoville. Riverwood will use the proceeds to offer therapeutic horseback riding. H.E.R.O. will use the proceeds to pay for the care, rehabilitation and adoption of rescue horses.
Shoppers will enjoy a variety of booths for all types of holiday gifts including wares from local artists, crafts, equine tack and a unique silent auction featuring horseshoe-themed art.
Locally made horseshoe-themed artwork for donation is being accepted and vendor booth space is available for purchase.
To learn more about art submissions, call 336-407-5859 or visit www.heroequinerescue.org.
To learn more about vendor space, call 336-922-6426 or visit www.riverwoodtrc.org.
Grants
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced a $234,000 grant has been approved for Greensboro to fund a plan to provide free broadband internet access in low-income areas using transit and transportation infrastructure.
Greensboro’s plan will study the capacity for transit shelters and street lights to extend access to free high-speed internet, particularly important during the COVID-19 public health emergency, when 7,000 local students currently lack online access.
For information, visit https://grants.ost.dot.gov/public/ViewMessage.cfm?MsgID=4cy6qey2ss.
* * * *
U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin has announced $5,169,303 in Department of Justice grants to improve services for crime victims in the middle district of North Carolina. The grants, awarded by the department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $144 million distributed to enhance the district's response to victims of crime throughout the United States.
Locally, the Kellin Foundation received $699,994 for its Enhancing Community Responses to America's Drug Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victim’s program.
For information, visit www.ojp.gov.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
