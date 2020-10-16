Helping Hands

Announcements
Trinity AME Zion Church at 631 E. Florida St. in Greensboro will give away fresh fruit and vegetables from 1 to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 16, in the church’s parking lot. Individuals experiencing food shortages due to the loss of employment, reduced wages, health reasons or other COVID-19 related problems are invited to come and pick up food.
For information, call 336-274-4670.
* * * *
A Simple Gesture, a nonprofit aiming to end childhood hunger, has been selected to participate in Target retailer's Target Circle Community Giving Program.
Target Circle is a loyalty program that invites guests to direct giving as part of their Target experience. Every 90 days Target presents five to six local nonprofits for guests to vote on through Target Circle. Every eligible purchase in-store or online equals one vote. At the end of the voting period Target awards grants to the selected nonprofits based on percent of votes they receive.
To vote, visit target.com/circle to sign up or download the Target app.
* * * *
The Westerwood 5K race is set for Oct. 27-Nov. 7.
Participants may run or walk any time between 5 a.m. Oct. 27 and 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
Registrants will be invited to donate to Backpack Beginnings and Greensboro Urban Ministry.
For information, visit https://backpackbeginnings.org/event/westerwood-5k/.
* * * *
Greensboro Downtown Parks has launched a $10K in 10 Weeks campaign.
Limited access to philanthropic resources and public health safety measures, such as restrictions on community gatherings, have drastically cut into the nonprofit's ability to raise the funds needed to maintain Center City and LeBauer Parks.
To donate, visit https://donorbox.org/10k-in-10-weeks.
The campaign ends Dec. 11.
* * * *
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit North Carolina Pottery Center will hold its 2020 gala, raffle and benefit auction online.
The fundraiser is billed as Working Together because most of the works in this year’s online silent auction have been made by two or more potters working collaboratively and safely to illustrate the importance of working together in challenging times and circumstances.
The silent auction runs from Oct. 18-25. The online raffle ends at 8 p.m. Oct. 25.
The gala, an online streaming event, is from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Advance registration is required and the registration fee is $10.
To register, bid on items and purchase raffle tickets, visit www.ncpcgala.org.
* * * *
Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center and the Horse Education and Rescue Organization are hosting a holiday market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at 6825 Rolling View Drive in Tobaccoville. Riverwood will use the proceeds to offer therapeutic horse-back riding. H.E.R.O. will use the proceeds to pay for the care, rehabilitation and adoption of rescue horses.
Shoppers will enjoy a variety of booths for all types of holiday gifts including wares from local artists, crafts, equine tack and a unique silent auction featuring horseshoe-themed art.
Locally made horseshoe-themed artwork for donation is being accepted and vendor booth space is available for purchase.
To learn more about art submissions, call 336-407-5859 or visit www.heroequinerescue.org.
To learn more about vendor space, call 336-922-6426 or visit www.riverwodtrc.org.
* * * *
Greensboro Downtown Parks is asking residents to sign up for its 2020 Friendsgiving Feast - At Home event, set for Nov. 1-30.
Volunteers will agree to host a small, private gathering at their comfort level among friends in honor of Greensboro Downtown Parks.
The party host who raises the most in donations from his or her Friendsgiving celebration will win a piece of artwork.
For information, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/copy-of-friendsgiving.
Activities
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association recently partnered with Community Housing Solutions to make home repairs for a low-income homeowner at 1305 Ross Ave. in Greensboro.
The volunteers replaced the owner's front yard ramp with a permanent ramp and spruced up her yard.
The effort was part of GRRA’s 12th annual Realtors ‘R’ Rebuilding project with CHS.
* * * *
Elsewhere held a book drive and book swap Oct. 2.
April Parker, the museum's creative catalyst fellow, hosted the event in partnership with B.A.B.Y., Books and Black Youth: Uncaged Youth Reading Project.
Residents were encouraged to donate new and gently-used books, particularly book written by and/or featuring people of color as well as young adult texts.
More than 200 books were donated and will go to incarcerated youth at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.
To partner with B.A.B.Y., email museum@goelsewhere.org.
Grants
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced a $234,000 grant has been approved for Greensboro to fund a plan to provide free broadband internet access in low-income areas using transit and transportation infrastructure.
Greensboro’s plan will study the capacity for transit shelters and street lights to extend access to free high-speed internet, particularly important during the COVID-19 public health emergency, when 7,000 local students currently lack online access.
For information, visit https://grants.ost.dot.
* * * *
U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin has announced $5,169,303 in Department of Justice grants to improve services for crime victims in the middle district of North Carolina. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $144 million distributed to enhance the district's response to victims of crime throughout the United States.
Locally, the Kellin Foundation received $699,994 for its Enhancing Community Responses to America's Drug Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victim’s program.
For information, visit www.ojp.gov.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!