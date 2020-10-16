Helping Hands

The silent auction runs from Oct. 18-25. The online raffle ends at 8 p.m. Oct. 25.

The gala, an online streaming event, is from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Advance registration is required and the registration fee is $10.

To register, bid on items and purchase raffle tickets, visit www.ncpcgala.org.

* * * *

Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center and the Horse Education and Rescue Organization are hosting a holiday market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at 6825 Rolling View Drive in Tobaccoville. Riverwood will use the proceeds to offer therapeutic horse-back riding. H.E.R.O. will use the proceeds to pay for the care, rehabilitation and adoption of rescue horses.

Shoppers will enjoy a variety of booths for all types of holiday gifts including wares from local artists, crafts, equine tack and a unique silent auction featuring horseshoe-themed art.

Locally made horseshoe-themed artwork for donation is being accepted and vendor booth space is available for purchase.

To learn more about art submissions, call 336-407-5859 or visit www.heroequinerescue.org.

To learn more about vendor space, call 336-922-6426 or visit www.riverwodtrc.org.