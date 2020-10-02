Helping Hands

The nonprofit will offer a 15-minute educational video about the organization. The program will remain on the website for later viewing as well.

StepUp Greensboro provides free job readiness training, active mentoring and supportive services to help individuals find and keep jobs and build stable lives.

For information, visit www.StepUpGreensboro.org.

The Beloved Community Center has organized a Guilford County 2020 Voter Guide. Citizens may pick up the guide between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

Citizens who cannot visit during those times should call 336-230-0001 to make an appointment.

The center is at 417 Arlington St. in Greensboro.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Get Ready Guilford Initiative has provided $650,000 in emergency relief funds to 11 GRGI programs and to the United Way of Greater Greensboro and the United Way of Greater High Point. The United Way chapters will receive a combined $400,000 of the funds to administer to local programs not affiliated with GRGI.