Helping Hands

Announcements
Trinity AME Zion Church at 631 E. Florida St. in Greensboro will be giving away food and staples from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 16 in the church’s parking lot. Food is available to individuals experiencing food shortages due to loss of employment, reduced wages, medical or physical impairment related to COVID-19. This service is targeted primarily to east Greensboro residents.
For information, call 336-274-4670.
* * * *
The third annual Moonshine Run to benefit the Petty Family Foundation is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
The run begins at the Copper Barrell Distillery in Wilkes County, then makes a stop at Old Nick Williams Company and Farm in Lewisville and ends at Richard Petty’s home in Level Cross. All types of vehicles are welcome to join; all proceeds go to benefit the foundation.
At the end, participants will be treated to a barbecue dinner from Sweet Old Bill’s, sip on Carolina whiskey, unique cocktails and local beer and enjoy live music. The entrance fee is $150 per person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/o/17489198375.
* * * *
StepUp Greensboro will offer a virtual luncheon at noon Oct. 7.
The nonprofit will offer a 15-minute educational video about the organization. The program will remain on the website for later viewing as well.
StepUp Greensboro provides free job readiness training, active mentoring and supportive services to help individuals find and keep jobs and build stable lives.
For information, visit www.StepUpGreensboro.org.
* * * *
The Beloved Community Center has organized a Guilford County 2020 Voter Guide. Citizens may pick up the guide between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Citizens who cannot visit during those times should call 336-230-0001 to make an appointment.
The center is at 417 Arlington St. in Greensboro.
* * * *
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Get Ready Guilford Initiative has provided $650,000 in emergency relief funds to 11 GRGI programs and to the United Way of Greater Greensboro and the United Way of Greater High Point. The United Way chapters will receive a combined $400,000 of the funds to administer to local programs not affiliated with GRGI.
GRGI is working to build a system that identifies the needs of Guilford County’s youngest children and their families and responds with effective programs and services at the right points in development, prenatally through age 8. The initiative was established through a partnership between The Duke Endowment and Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready), which is a collaborative effort to develop a connected, innovative system of care for children and their families in Guilford County.
The 11 GRGI agencies receiving the funds are: Guilford Child Development's Early Head Start Program; Family Service of the Piedmont's Healthy Start Program; UNCG Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships' Bringing Out the Best Program; Parents as Teachers Guilford County; YWCA Greensboro's Teen Parent Mentor Program; YWCA High Point's Adolescent Parenting Program; and five programs under Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health: Care Management for At-Risk Children, Care Management for High-Risk Pregnancy, Guilford Family Connects, WIC and Adopt-A-Mom.
Grants
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point's board of directors recently approved a total of $162,787 in grants as a part of the foundation’s third quarter Fluid Strategic Investment Program. Approximately 50% of the awarded funds were for programs addressing social, behavioral and physical health, 38% of funds addressed food insecurity, and 12% of funds were for personal protective equipment.
Food insecurity:
- Greater High Point Food Alliance: $7,550 to assist with operational support.
- A Simple Gesture: $25,000 to assist with increasing food donations from individuals and businesses.
- BackPack Beginnings: $25,000 to assist with support for food and basic supplies for families.
Personal protective equipment:
- Open Door Ministries: $14,760 to assist with support for improvements to the physical environment.
- Special Olympics North Carolina: $5,000 to assist with support for personal protective equipment.
Social, behavioral and physical environment:
- Community Housing Solutions of Guilford: $15,400 to assist with support for home repairs to preserve home ownership and improve health.
- D-UP: $25,000 to assist with providing supportive services to youth and families.
- World Relief Triad: $20,077 to assist with support for mental health services for vulnerable immigrant populations.
- YWCA High Point: $25,000 to support program adaptation in response to COVID-19.
