Helping Hands

Share the Harvest, an all-volunteer organization that collects and distributes locally grown produce to agencies in Guilford County that either prepare a meal for the hungry or have a food pantry, will begin its 10th year on May 24.

The organization has shared ways people can help:

Donate produce from your garden or plant an extra row just for Share the Harvest.

Volunteer to pick up donations from collection sites in the greater Greensboro area.

Volunteer to help distribute the produce to our partner agencies. Distribution takes place at the warehouse of the Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Collection and distribution will start May 24 and continue through Sept. 30. There are a few collection sites throughout the county where gardeners can take their extra produce.

For information and to volunteer, visit http://sharetheharvestguilfordcounty.org or email landersonsth20@gmail.com.

