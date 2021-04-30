Helping Hands

Announcements
Share the Harvest, an all-volunteer organization that collects and distributes locally grown produce to agencies in Guilford County that either prepare a meal for the hungry or have a food pantry, will begin its 10th year on May 24.
The organization has shared ways people can help:
Donate produce from your garden or plant an extra row just for Share the Harvest.
Volunteer to pick up donations from collection sites in the greater Greensboro area.
Volunteer to help distribute the produce to our partner agencies. Distribution takes place at the warehouse of the Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Collection and distribution will start May 24 and continue through Sept. 30. There are a few collection sites throughout the county where gardeners can take their extra produce.
For information and to volunteer, visit http://sharetheharvestguilfordcounty.org or email landersonsth20@gmail.com.
Build Greensboro Together, a community-based campaign to raise funds to improve two Greensboro park locations, has secured a $25,000 donation from the Crescent Rotary Club Foundation to provide a new playground at Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Road. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department expects to install the play equipment and inclusive swing set in late summer.
Build Greensboro Together formed in early 2021 with a goal to raise $200,000 to add new play amenities at Peeler Community Park, replace a damaged bridge on the Lake Daniel Greenway and complete planned improvements to Heath Park. The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro will manage the donations.
For information or how to contribute to the campaign, contact Peter Reichard at preichard@tryoncapital.com or visit at buildgreensborotogether.com.
The third annual Philip Segal III Memorial Golf tournament, auction and cigar party will take place June 10 at Grandover Resort in Greensboro. A charity hockey game follows at 4 p.m. June 12 at the Icehouse in Greensboro.
The tournament tees off at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee for a group of four is $600. Sponsorships range from $150 to $2,500. All sponsorships include golf, lunch, beverages, prizes, after party and more.
The golf tournament will be followed that evening by a cigar party, a silent auction and a live auction. Proceeds from the tournament and silent auction will support Debbie’s Dream Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for stomach cancer.
Proceeds from the live auction will benefit a family friend who needs a kidney transplant.
To register for the tournament or to purchase a golf sponsorship, call 954-475-1200 or visit https://debbiesdream.org/events/3rd-annual-philip-segal-iii/.
To attend the private party, call 336-288-4484. To play in the ice hockey game, call 336-416-4831.
