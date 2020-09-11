Grants
National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020. Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $10,000 to Dance Project for the 30th anniversary celebration of the N.C. Dance Festival. This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category.
Each year, the festival, produced by Dance Project, presents work by modern and contemporary dance choreographers across North Carolina, builds and strengthens relationships between dance artists within the state, and provides access to and education about modern and contemporary dance to audiences and students. The festival will kick off its 30th anniversary season in the fall of 2020 and activities will extend through the fall of 2021. For information, visit danceproject.org.
To see the National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.
* * * *
The N.C. Early Education Coalition has awarded Think Babies NC Community Partner micro-grants to Alamance Partnership for Children, Randolph Partnership for Children and Rockingham Partnership for Children.
The grants will be used to support community advocacy efforts focused on infants, toddlers and their families and educators. This funding is provided by the coalition, with support from the national Zero to Three Think Babies campaign.
For information, visit www.ncearlyeducationcoalition.org/think-babies-nc.
* * * *
Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $200,000 grant to myFutureNC in support of its education and workforce initiatives in North Carolina. In the last five years, the foundation has invested more than $19 million in education and workforce initiatives in North Carolina.
On Feb. 20, 2019, myFutureNC stated its goal for the future of education in the state — that by 2030, 2 million North Carolinians ages 25 to 44 have a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree.
* * * *
The NC Local News Lab at the North Carolina Community Foundation made a grant of $100,000 to the NC Local News Workshop at Elon to foster connections, support organizations and promote equitable, inclusive and accessible service of communities. It programming will support organizations that inform communities across the state.
* * * *
Post Consumer Brands in Asheboro donated $10,000 to the United Way of Randolph County and $25,000 to the Christians United Outreach Center to support local hunger relief efforts.
The donation to the United Way of Randolph County was made in place of the company’s annual “Cereal Day for United Way” community cereal sale, which is typically held in late September. The company canceled this year’s event due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
The $25,000 donation to the Christians United Outreach Center was made in honor of two company milestones — the 125th anniversary of the Post brand and the 100th anniversary of the Malt-O-Meal brand.
The Post Consumer Brands Asheboro plant recently recorded its two highest production months ever in April and June 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.