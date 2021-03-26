Helping Hands

Announcements
Due to anonymous donors, all gifts made to the Sanctuary House through Thursday, April 1, will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $250,000.
As of March 23, donors have made $208,425 in commitments toward the deadline to match $250,000.
To donate, visit https://sanctuaryhousegso.com/campaign/.
The nonprofit’s mission is to facilitate the recovery and rehabilitation of adults with serious mental illness in Guilford County.
For information, call 336-275-7896.
••••
Following the success of its initial Feeding the Frontlines campaign during the summer of 2020, Downtown Greensboro is re-launching the program to provide additional meals to the community’s health care workers.
The new campaign has an established goal of $49,500 to cover the cost of 110 meals per day for 30 days to front-line workers at Cone Health (60 meals) and Guilford County Health Department workers at the vaccination clinic at Mount Zion Baptist Church (50 meals).
To date, $20,500 has been committed by the following local companies: Rotary Club of Greensboro, BB&T/Truist, William A. Stern Foundation, PACE Communications, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, DMJ & Co., American National Bank and United Healthcare.
The boxed lunches will begin Monday, March 29, and cover 30 weekdays. The following downtown restaurants have already pledged their support to provide meals: 1618 Downtown, Blue Denim, Chez Genèse, Cincy’s, Crafted, Flaviano’s Mexican Restaurant, Jerusalem Market on Elm, Liberty Oak, Manny’s Universal Café, Midori’s Japanese Hibachi, Natty Greene’s, Stumble Stilkins and Undercurrent.
To donate to the campaign, visit tinyurl.com/226jh9cs.
••••
The Friends of the Jamestown Library began sponsoring a Choice Book Sale in February. Many more books have been donated and are now for sale since the fundraiser began.
A choice book is a hardback book published between 2018-2020. Each book is $5; cash or check only. Assorted jigsaw puzzles may also be purchased. The money raised goes to the library, currently closed, to further enhance its growing collection.
To receive a list of the choice books for sale, contact Victoria at 813-833-9221 or vapanzer9@gmail.com.
To purchase a book or puzzle, contact Jenny at 336-706-5937 or gmn4010@gmail.com.
Book pick-up will be arranged individually; sale ends April 15.
••••
The city-wide launch of The Amadi Way Project is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 12 at 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro.
There will be food, games, merchandise for sale, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, guest speakers and renderings of the nonprofit’s vision to improve the Glenwood neighborhood with the help of the Greater Glenwood Neighborhood Association.
Goals include:
Improve area for pedestrians and cyclists
Increase home ownership and maintenance
Promote desirable infill development
Reduce crime and perceptions of danger
Promote vibrant accessibility retail services
Strengthen community fabric
For information, email kmamadi@hotmail.com. The website www.amadiway.com/donate will go live in April.
••••
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville is celebrating its 10th anniversary with events and thousands of tulips.
“We’ll be hosting a number of small, socially distanced events throughout the month of April, as well as offering guided tours of the garden. We’ll also have over 30,000 tulip bulbs in full bloom,” said Adrienne Roethling, interim executive director.
The garden is seeking volunteers to help during April and throughout the year.
To volunteer, make a donation or sponsor an event, visit www.cienerbotancialgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.
••••
The Music Academy of North Carolina has planned a Faculty and Friends Concert to benefit MANC student scholarships.
The virtual event is set for 7:30 p.m. April 22. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at tinyurl.com/7jmcdhc.
Those who cannot attend are encouraged to make a donation at tinyurl.com/p98t4rw4. All donations of $25 or more will receive a private YouTube link to view the concert, which will not expire until April 26.
For information, call 336-379-8748.
Donations
Bank of America has joined Guilford Technical Community College’s drive to meet the demand for skilled truck drivers in the region.
Bank of America recently made a $10,000 donation to GTCC’s Truck Driver Training program, a program which was created last year to help furnish local companies with trained drivers.
The donation will be used to help bring community attention to the GTCC Truck Driver Training program, which will help recruit students and provide opportunity for the unemployed and underemployed to gain a vital skill.
The GTCC Truck Driver Training program places emphasis on vehicle inspection, defensive driving, range maneuvers, motor carrier’s safety regulations, trip planning, cargo handling, size and weight laws, general maintenance procedures, hours of services and vehicle accident prevention.
The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics projects the demand for heavy-duty truckers in North Carolina will increase by 7.7 percent by 2026 with nearly 7,000 job openings annually. As the demand for goods increases, more truck drivers will be needed to keep supply chains moving.
Grants
The Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation has been awarded a $22,000 grant from the Colon Cancer Coalition through money raised at the Get Your Rear in Gear event in Winston-Salem.
The new partnership between Forsyth Medical Center and Colon Cancer Coalition will fund colonoscopy screenings for low-income, underserved colorectal cancer patients in Forsyth County.
The coalition has collaborated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte each year since 2011.
Get Your Rear in Gear is a community-based annual event that includes a 5K timed run, 5K untimed walk and a kid’s fun run.
The in-person event is scheduled for May 15 at Jamison Park, 285 Meadowlark Drive in Winston-Salem.
To register, visit donate.coloncancercoalition.org/winston-salem.
Registration fees are $15 to $25 through April 25 and between $20 and $40 thereafter.
