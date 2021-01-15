Helping Hands

Achievers

The Greater High Point Food Alliance and its efforts to serve the community during the pandemic was highlighted in John Syme's article, "Building a Community Table," published in the Southeastern Council of Foundations' quarterly magazine, "Inspiration." The article appears in volume 29, issue four.

The Foundation for a Healthy High Point's $50,000 COVID-19 distribution to the alliance early in the pandemic was noted along with the efforts of Growing High Point, High Point University and the Hayden-Harman Foundation.

Activities

Last month, Amazon’s newest Piedmont Triad delivery stations in Colfax and Kernersville made a donation of $3,000 each to two local community organizations — Family Service of the Piedmont and Room At The Inn. These donations will provide food and other essential items to more than 200 community members in need.

The Colfax Amazon delivery station opened its doors in 2019 and the Kernersville delivery station recently celebrated its grand opening in 2020.