Helping Hands

Achievers
The Greater High Point Food Alliance and its efforts to serve the community during the pandemic was highlighted in John Syme's article, "Building a Community Table," published in the Southeastern Council of Foundations' quarterly magazine, "Inspiration." The article appears in volume 29, issue four.
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point's $50,000 COVID-19 distribution to the alliance early in the pandemic was noted along with the efforts of Growing High Point, High Point University and the Hayden-Harman Foundation.
Activities
Last month, Amazon’s newest Piedmont Triad delivery stations in Colfax and Kernersville made a donation of $3,000 each to two local community organizations — Family Service of the Piedmont and Room At The Inn. These donations will provide food and other essential items to more than 200 community members in need.
The Colfax Amazon delivery station opened its doors in 2019 and the Kernersville delivery station recently celebrated its grand opening in 2020.
Since opening, both delivery stations have been committed to volunteering time and providing monetary donations to community organizations who need it most. In October, the delivery stations donated 125 tablets and 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to Vandalia Elementary School in Greensboro. They also held a food drive and donated an Amazon vehicle filled with canned food to Vandalia’s food pantry in November.
Announcements
Guilford County Commissioners approved an additional $200,000 for the Nonprofit Arts and Cultural Grant Program on Dec. 17. At the Jan. 7 work session, the commissioners requested ArtsGreensboro to reopen the program for new applicants who operate in High Point, Greensboro and townships within Guilford County. The grants utilize federal coronavirus relief funds to assist organizations that suffered business interruption caused by required closures beginning March 13, 2020, through Dec. 30, 2020, due to the pandemic.
The extension allows art groups that have not applied additional time to submit their applications for consideration. Any organization that applied for the September Guilford County Arts and Culture Grant or NC CARES for Arts Grant via ArtsGreensboro does not need to resubmit.
To learn more and apply, visit artsgreensboro.org. The application deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 20.
