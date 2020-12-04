Helping Hands

October’s fundraiser was the latest community initiative by the Rockers in 2020. With the cancellation of its season, High Point’s professional baseball team turned its attention to the community by hosting multiple fundraisers, canned food drives, meal donations, book giveaways and other philanthropic efforts in a show of support for the city during the pandemic.

The Pink Ribbon Program at High Point Medical Center’s Hayworth Cancer Center enhances the lives of women and men through knowledge, service and hope. By offering support, education and compassionate care to newly diagnosed cancer patients, the Pink Ribbon Program is strengthening futures.

Items that were up for auction included autographed memorabilia from the Rockers inaugural 2019 season, as well as special opportunities such as taking batting practice on the field at Truist Point with the team prior to a 2021 home game.

Announcements