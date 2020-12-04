Helping Hands

Activities
Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the High Point Housing Authority held its inaugural “Drive-Thru” Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 19 to express gratitude for the support of its community partners. Annually, the HPHA hosts a Thanksgiving luncheon that is sponsored by the employees and Kimberly Staples of Kim’s Katering. Individuals who participated in the drive-thru luncheon had the choice of a turkey, ham or combination meal.
While receiving a meal, participants had the option to drop off an unwrapped toy in support of HPHA’s 2020 Holiday Toy Drive. To make a donation, drop off unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the HPHA, at 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point, by Monday, Dec. 7.
Make checks payable to ELBF and mail to the Attention: Toy Drive, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261.
Non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support local food banks may be dropped off at 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
Gifts
The High Point Rockers recently presented a check for $1,375 to the High Point Regional Health Foundation at High Point Medical Center. The funds were raised as part of a monthlong virtual auction during October to benefit the foundation’s Pink Ribbon Program.
October’s fundraiser was the latest community initiative by the Rockers in 2020. With the cancellation of its season, High Point’s professional baseball team turned its attention to the community by hosting multiple fundraisers, canned food drives, meal donations, book giveaways and other philanthropic efforts in a show of support for the city during the pandemic.
The Pink Ribbon Program at High Point Medical Center’s Hayworth Cancer Center enhances the lives of women and men through knowledge, service and hope. By offering support, education and compassionate care to newly diagnosed cancer patients, the Pink Ribbon Program is strengthening futures.
Items that were up for auction included autographed memorabilia from the Rockers inaugural 2019 season, as well as special opportunities such as taking batting practice on the field at Truist Point with the team prior to a 2021 home game.
Announcements
A few years ago Robert Baker of Asheboro established, in honor of his late mother, a Christmas Gifts for Kids Facebook group which finds a family to sponsor Christmas gifts for a family in need. He soon found dozens of families looking for assistance around the holidays. Since then, the group has expanded to more than 4,000 members and coordinated sponsorships for more than 300 children’s Christmas gifts, locally and around the globe.
Overwhelmed by requests for help this year, the effort needs more sponsors. For information on how to become a sponsor, visit www.facebook.com/groups/1753800941360825.
