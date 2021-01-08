Helping Hands

Activities
Fourteen families recently celebrated during Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro's annual mortgage payoff ceremony last month. Every December, Habitat Greensboro celebrates the achievement of first-time homeownership. For many of the new homeowners, they are the first in their families to own their own home.
Bank of America for sponsored the celebration.
Habitat Greensboro homeowners help build the homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served more than 500 families in Greensboro. In addition to the homeowners served locally, Habitat Greensboro provides funding to its affiliates in Honduras and Jordan, where the organization has helped build nearly 500 homes.
Grants
The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina have announced 21 community health mini-grant awardees, totaling nearly $100,000. These community organizations and companies will be working to improve heart health among North Carolinians who are most at risk for cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
Mini-grant projects include focusing on access to food, health care and transportation and promoting heart health behaviors for chronic disease prevention and blood pressure control. The mini-grants will benefit underserved youth, women, families, faith-based and Hispanic/Latino communities.
Local community health mini-grant awardees include: Greensboro Farmers Market; Guilford Community Care Network; Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services — Public; Heated Seminars, Health Education Consultants; H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem; Magnolia House Foundation; N.C. A&T/CAES Student and Community Farm; Neighborhood Markets; New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church; Sigma Nu Fraternity; and The Twenty.
This is the second round of community health mini-grants awarded through the American Heart Association and Blue Cross N.C. initiative with 27 community health mini-grants awarded for $100,000 in spring of 2020.
