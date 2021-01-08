Helping Hands

Activities

Fourteen families recently celebrated during Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro's annual mortgage payoff ceremony last month. Every December, Habitat Greensboro celebrates the achievement of first-time homeownership. For many of the new homeowners, they are the first in their families to own their own home.

Bank of America for sponsored the celebration.

Habitat Greensboro homeowners help build the homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served more than 500 families in Greensboro. In addition to the homeowners served locally, Habitat Greensboro provides funding to its affiliates in Honduras and Jordan, where the organization has helped build nearly 500 homes.

Grants

The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina have announced 21 community health mini-grant awardees, totaling nearly $100,000. These community organizations and companies will be working to improve heart health among North Carolinians who are most at risk for cardiovascular diseases and stroke.