Helping Hands

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking volunteers to spruce up the grounds at the Blue Ridge Music Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Participants will help spread mulch and gravel and clear debris to prepare the grounds for the visitor and concert season. Groups and individuals are invited to participate. Volunteers will need to bring a lunch and be prepared to wear a mask when working with others.

To sign up, email Audrey Pearson at apearson@brpfoundation.org. For additional volunteer opportunities, visit BRPFoundation.org/volunteer.

Gifts

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army, president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio, has announced that FedEx has pledged a $1 million gift to the memorial and museum over the next four years.

The memorial and museum tells individual stories and shares experiences of veterans from all military branches throughout history.

For information, visit NationalVMM.org.

