Helping Hands

Announcements
Out of the Garden Project will hold a volunteer appreciation drive-thru event from 4 to 6 p.m. April 22 at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 in Greensboro.
The nonprofit wants to show appreciation to volunteers, who collectively have logged more than 20,000 hours of service.
To attend, register at www.signupgenius.com/go/20F084FABA82DABF94-volunteer
For information, contact Shelley Olds at shelleyolds@outofthegardenproject.org.
* * * *
Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who can work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and work readiness skills. Tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or similar online meeting platforms.
Tutors work with students remotely to improve their literacy skills and support them in reaching their personal and educational goals.
Orientation is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, and the training session will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15. These will be offered over Zoom.
To register, call 336-230-2223 or email Karen Evans at kevans@readingconnections.org.
* * * *
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking volunteers to spruce up the grounds at the Blue Ridge Music Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Participants will help spread mulch and gravel and clear debris to prepare the grounds for the visitor and concert season. Groups and individuals are invited to participate. Volunteers will need to bring a lunch and be prepared to wear a mask when working with others.
To sign up, email Audrey Pearson at apearson@brpfoundation.org. For additional volunteer opportunities, visit BRPFoundation.org/volunteer.
Gifts
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army, president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio, has announced that FedEx has pledged a $1 million gift to the memorial and museum over the next four years.
The memorial and museum tells individual stories and shares experiences of veterans from all military branches throughout history.
For information, visit NationalVMM.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.