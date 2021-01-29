Helping Hands

Announcements
Jim Brickman, a solo pianist, will perform several virtual concerts billed as "Share the Love, Live!" at 9 p.m. Feb. 12 and at 7 and 10 p.m. Feb. 13-14.
The cost is $40 before Feb. 1 and $50 thereafter. A portion of each ticket purchase will benefit the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (use coupon code lovegso at checkout).
To purchase tickets, visit www.jimbrickman.com.
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point secured funding to distribute one-time sanitation care packages to its residents that included: disinfectant wipes and spray, three-ply disposable face masks, hand sanitizer, germicidal spray cleaner, and a room deodorizer.
In addition to the care packages, the HPHA has partnered with Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine and the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services to offer testing and COVID-19 resource information. The HPHA posts information on its social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) to keep the community informed. Visit the HPHA’s Facebook page to view TAPM’s livestreams with topics such as: Protecting your mental and emotional well-being, overcoming the holiday blues, COVID-19 information sessions, and other community partner information.
Gifts
The North Carolina Community Foundation's board of directors has announced a gift of $250,000 from Raleigh-headquartered First Citizens Bank for the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund, NCCF’s fund to benefit COVID-19 pandemic response across the state.
The gift will support the fund in providing critical resources for nonprofits in North Carolina that have been impacted severely by COVID‐19 through revenue loss and increased demand.
The fund’s focus will be to support nonprofits in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus and its economic impacts and have been underserved by other sources of financial assistance, specifically communities of lower wealth, communities of color, mostly rural communities and where English may not be the primary language.
Grants
The American Library Association awarded a $3,000 "Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries" grant to the Liberty Public Library.
The grant will fund installation of a book tree kit from the LaundryCares Foundation in the Coin Laundry at 509 S. Greensboro St. The kit includes a tree-canopy bookshelf and a child-size table and chair set, as well as educational posters and information.
The project also will include live virtual community discussions about early literacy and take-home kits with books, learning activities and other items.
Another component will be meetings of families and caregivers to discuss the importance of children's education and early literacy.
