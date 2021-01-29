Helping Hands

Gifts

The North Carolina Community Foundation's board of directors has announced a gift of $250,000 from Raleigh-headquartered First Citizens Bank for the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund, NCCF’s fund to benefit COVID-19 pandemic response across the state.

The gift will support the fund in providing critical resources for nonprofits in North Carolina that have been impacted severely by COVID‐19 through revenue loss and increased demand.

The fund’s focus will be to support nonprofits in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus and its economic impacts and have been underserved by other sources of financial assistance, specifically communities of lower wealth, communities of color, mostly rural communities and where English may not be the primary language.

Grants

The American Library Association awarded a $3,000 "Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries" grant to the Liberty Public Library.

The grant will fund installation of a book tree kit from the LaundryCares Foundation in the Coin Laundry at 509 S. Greensboro St. The kit includes a tree-canopy bookshelf and a child-size table and chair set, as well as educational posters and information.