Helping Hands

Activities

Thanks to the generosity of community members, especially William Hayes, Robert McCrae and D. Lassiter, the Housing Authority of the city of High Point was able to reach its goal for the annual Holiday Toy Drive.

Toys were distributed during a holiday gala held Dec. 17. Coronavirus precautions were observed.

For families who could not attend, the HPHA staff and High Point Police Department Housing Officers delivered the toys.

Hayes is the founder and owner of High Point Logistics. McCrae, founder of Live Alkaline Water, made history by being the first African American spring water distributor to secure a contract with Walmart. Lassiter, owner of Gotcha Towing, also made history by being the first minority-owned towing company to have contracts with the High Point, Greensboro and Archdale Police Departments.

* * * *

Twelve Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro homeowners celebrated their mortgage payoffs during a virtual celebration Dec. 18.