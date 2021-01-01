Helping Hands

Activities
Thanks to the generosity of community members, especially William Hayes, Robert McCrae and D. Lassiter, the Housing Authority of the city of High Point was able to reach its goal for the annual Holiday Toy Drive.
Toys were distributed during a holiday gala held Dec. 17. Coronavirus precautions were observed.
For families who could not attend, the HPHA staff and High Point Police Department Housing Officers delivered the toys.
Hayes is the founder and owner of High Point Logistics. McCrae, founder of Live Alkaline Water, made history by being the first African American spring water distributor to secure a contract with Walmart. Lassiter, owner of Gotcha Towing, also made history by being the first minority-owned towing company to have contracts with the High Point, Greensboro and Archdale Police Departments.
Twelve Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro homeowners celebrated their mortgage payoffs during a virtual celebration Dec. 18.
Annually, Habitat Greensboro celebrates the achievement of first-time home ownership. For many of the new homeowners, they are the first in their families to do so. At the celebration, speakers acknowledged the rigors and responsibilities of home ownership.
According to David Kolosieke, Habitat Greensboro president and chief executive officer, homeownership is the single largest determinant in the wealth gap in the United States.
Habitat Greensboro sponsored the celebration.
Jewish Family Services hosted its annual “Christmas at Cone” event a bit differently during the 2020 holiday season due to the pandemic.
In previous years, members of the Greensboro Jewish community have come together on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to allow Christian hospital workers who celebrate Christmas to enjoy the holiday with their families.
This long-standing tradition usually brings in close to 100 volunteers across the Cone Health system. For safety reasons, many volunteers were not able to come into the hospital due to COVID-19 concerns, but Jewish Family Services still wanted to show gratitude and appreciation for hospital workers.
This year, Jewish Family Services organized 180 gift bags filled with candy, holiday joy and thank you cards for hospital staff members.
Also, Jewish Family Services hosted a virtual event for the usual volunteers through Zoom to share memories and photos from the past.
Grants
The Housing Authority of the cty of High Point has been awarded a $181,584 grant for its Family Self-Sufficiency Program. The funds will allow the HPHA to continue its efforts to assist HPHA’s program participants in gaining access to education, job training and employment.
FSS participants sign a five-year contract that requires the head of the household to obtain employment and no longer receive welfare assistance at the end of the five-year term.
“I'm really grateful for the FSS Program. It helped me a lot. My caseworker has assisted me with school. The HPHA obtained other grants that assisted with the tuition and fees for GTCC’s Quick Career Aviation program,” says Juan Antonio Martinez. “The HPHA has provided me a great home for my baby who was born right after I moved into my unit. This program is incredible! It's definitely giving me and my family a great start in our life.”
