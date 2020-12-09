 Skip to main content
Helping Hands
Helping Hands

Grants

The board of directors for the Foundation for a Healthy High Point recently approved a total of $572,180 in grants to local nonprofits.

Fall Traditional Grants:

  • Behavioral Health: Family Service of the Piedmont - $84,500 to assist with continued support of the Hospital Diversion and Transitional Services Program and Guilford Adult Health - $66,250 to assist with continued support for integrated behavioral healthcare services.
  • Capacity Building: Community Clinic of High Point - $120,000 to assist with operational support.
  • Food Insecurity: A Simple Gesture -  $30,000 to assist with support for the No Child Hungry program.
  • Healthy Beginnings Initiative: Children’s Home Society of North Carolina - $65,000 to assist with continued support of the Partnering for Healthy Parenting program and Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services - $102,155 to assist with continued support for the Guilford Family Connects program.

Fluid Strategic Investment Grants:

  • Mental Health Associates of the Triad - $50,000 to assist with support for Destiny’s House.
  • Growing High Point - $7,500 to assist with increasing access to healthy food through SNAP Benefits at mobile markets.
  • PACE of the Triad - $11,175 to assist with the purchase of technology to support telemedicine for elderly house-bound residents.
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont - $10,600 to assist with support for maintaining the “8 to Great” program.
  • YMCA of High Point - $25,000 to assist with support for personal protective equipment and program adaptation for youth program services.

